Money Report In partnership with news Gilead Sciences agrees to pay $202 million to settle claims of kickbacks to doctors for HIV drug prescriptions By Dan Mangan, CNBC • Published 6 mins ago BOOKMARKER Courtesy: Gilead Sciences This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP Also on CNBC Pfizer CEO says tariff uncertainty is deterring further U.S. investment General Motors beats Wall Street estimates, reassesses full-year guidance Novo Nordisk opens Wegovy to telehealth in push for new patients Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel Morning Squawk Newsletter Copyright CNBC This article tagged under: news