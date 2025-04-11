GM cutting jobs, idling Canadian electric van plant due to ‘market demand'

General Motors is cutting production of its all-electric delivery vans at a plant in Canada ahead of idling the facility through much of this year.

DETROIT — General Motors is cutting production of its all-electric delivery vans at a plant in Canada and will idle the facility through much of this year.

The plant will be reduced from two to one shifts — eliminating 500 jobs — followed by a 20-week idling of the facility that's scheduled to begin in May.

The Detroit automaker on Friday confirmed the plans for its CAMI assembly plant in Ontario, Canada, and said the decisions are not related to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"This adjustment is directly related to responding to market demand and re-balancing inventory. Production of BrightDrop and EV battery assembly will remain at CAMI," GM said in an emailed statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional updates.