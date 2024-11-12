GM's newest EV is a Cadillac ‘baby Escalade' called Vistiq

General Motors' newest all-electric vehicle and the last of a lineup of new EVs announced for its Cadillac luxury brand is a three-row SUV called Vistiq.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq will arrive in dealer showrooms beginning next year, starting at $78,790.

The vehicle features a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack, estimated 300 miles of range, 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq will be the last in a lineup of new EVs in the brand's portfolio when it goes into production and arrives in dealer showrooms beginning in 2025.

The SUV will start at $78,790. It will slot between the roughly $63,500 Lyriq and forthcoming $130,000 Escalade IQ EVs.

Brad Franz, Cadillac director of marketing, described the new vehicle as being closer to a "baby Escalade" than a larger version of the Lyriq, which was the brand's first EV, in 2022.

"This is an outstanding platform that's a heck of a lot closer to an Escalade than it is to the Lyriq," he said during a media event.

The Vistiq's interior and exterior styling are in line with Cadillac's current and upcoming EVs, including the Lyriq and Escalade IQ. The interior features a long screen across the dashboard, while the exterior includes sleek vertical and horizontal front lights and an illuminated grille.

The vehicle has a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack and offers 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The Cadillac-estimated range of the vehicle fully charged is 300 miles.

The Vistiq will be sold globally, including in the U.S. and Canada, with production starting in early 2025 at GM's Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee. At launch, the Vistiq will offer three trims: Luxury, Sport and Premium Luxury. A top-end "Platinum" trim will be offered starting in summer 2025.

Cadillac's full EV portfolio is expected to include the entry-level Optiq crossover, midsize Lyriq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ full-size SUV. It also offers a bespoke $300,000 Celestiq.

Cadillac previously said it would exclusively offer EVs by 2030, but the brand has since pulled back on that target, saying it will be guided by customer demand.