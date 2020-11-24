Goldman Questions the Future and Purpose of OPEC+ Ahead of a Critical Meeting

OPEC+, a group that comprises some of the world's largest crude producers, is scheduled to meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss the next phase of its oil production policy.

OPEC+, a group that comprises some of the world's largest crude producers, is scheduled to meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss the next phase of its oil production policy.

The virtual gathering will likely see OPEC and its non-OPEC partners discuss whether to extend production cuts into next year in an effort to support prices, amid weak demand and a recent upsurge in coronavirus cases.

"As another OPEC+ meeting nears, uncertainty on the group's decision is once again rising," analysts at Goldman said in a research note published Tuesday.

"Beyond the outcome of just another quota decision, however, there are renewed concerns about the future of the organization."

Russia and other non-OPEC countries have been working with the 13-member group to prop up oil prices in recent years. The group still exerts considerable influence over world energy markets, although it is no longer recognized as the force it once was.

In April, after days of protracted talks, OPEC+ agreed to the largest single output cut in history. The record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day started on May 1, but this was subsequently scaled back to 7.7 million in August and OPEC+ has said it plans further tapering next year.

Earlier this month, Energy Intelligence reported, citing unnamed UAE officials, that the country was privately considering its membership of OPEC. The UAE's Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei has since said in a statement to Reuters that the country remains a committed member of OPEC+.

The speculation came as a surprise to some because of the UAE's stature within OPEC. It is the group's third-biggest producer and a close Gulf ally of OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia.

"These headlines once again call into question the future and purpose of the cartel, compounding on the brief March Saudi-Russia price war and Qatar's departure from the group last year," analysts at Goldman said.

It ultimately reflects "the difficult dual mandate that the group is trying to meet: helping rebalance the market after an unprecedented demand shock yet achieving higher revenues and market share medium-term," the U.S. bank added.

OPEC was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Tuesday.

In recent years, OPEC+ has had to navigate a historic collapse in oil prices, an unprecedented fuel demand shock, a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and Qatar's departure from the group.

'Anything but plain sailing'

Goldman said it expects OPEC+ to delay its planned 2 million barrels per day January production ramp-up for three months, citing coordinated measures to curtail output as "the optimal near-term action."

It expects international benchmark Brent crude prices to average $47 a barrel if production curbs are extended.

Brent crude futures traded at $46.45 a barrel on Tuesday, up around 0.9%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $43.52, more than 1% higher.

Both oil price contracts settled at their highest level in months in the previous session, after a string of encouraging vaccine developments in recent weeks boosted hopes of a demand recovery in 2021.

Brent gained 2.4% on Monday to close at $46.06, its highest level since May 3. Meanwhile, WTI closed at $43.06 on Monday, up 1.5% for the session, notching its highest settle since Aug. 26. Both oil price contracts remain in bear market territory, however, down around 30% year-to-date.

Tamas Varga, senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said Tuesday that it appears likely the upcoming OPEC+ meeting will be "anything but plain sailing."

He cited the failure of the group's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to present a policy recommendation last week, reports the UAE was thought to be considering its OPEC membership, and the "problem child" of Iraq as it continues to lag other members on compliance quotas.

"The consensus is that the producer group will not increase output level for at least three months and will stick to the current quotas," Varga said.