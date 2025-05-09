Google agrees to pay Texas $1.4 billion data privacy settlement

Google agreed to pay nearly $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle allegations of violating the data privacy rights of the state's residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

Paxton sued Google in 2022 for allegedly unlawfully tracking and collecting the private data of users.

The attorney general in July 2024 obtained a $1.4 billion settlement for Texas from Meta to resolve claims of unauthorized use of biometric data belonging to Facebook and Instagram users.

Google agreed to pay nearly $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle allegations of violating the data privacy rights of state residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Paxton sued Google in 2022 for allegedly unlawfully tracking and collecting the private data of users.

The attorney general said the settlement, which covers allegations in two separate lawsuits against the search engine and app giant, dwarfed all past settlements by other states with Google for similar data privacy violations.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Google's settlement comes nearly 10 months after Paxton obtained a $1.4 billion settlement for Texas from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to resolve claims of unauthorized use of biometric data by users of those popular social media platforms.

"In Texas, Big Tech is not above the law," Paxton said in a statement on Friday.

"For years, Google secretly tracked people's movements, private searches, and even their voiceprints and facial geometry through their products and services. I fought back and won," said Paxton.

"This $1.375 billion settlement is a major win for Texans' privacy and tells companies that they will pay for abusing our trust."

Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said the company did not admit any wrongdoing or liability in the settlement, which involves allegations related to the Chrome browser's incognito setting, disclosures related to location history on the Google Maps app, and biometric claims related to Google Photo.

Castaneda said Google does not have to make any changes to products in connection with the settlement and that all of the policy changes that the company made in connection with the allegations were previously announced or implemented.

"This settles a raft of old claims, many of which have already been resolved elsewhere, concerning product policies we have long since changed," Castaneda said.

"We are pleased to put them behind us, and we will continue to build robust privacy controls into our services."