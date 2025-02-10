Google Calendar no longer includes start of Black History Month, Pride Month

Google's calendar product no longer displays some observances that were shown in previous years.

References that were removed include the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1, and Women's History Month on March 1.

A Google spokesperson said the company began making the changes in mid-2024.

The company's calendar previously had those days marked at the start of February and March, respectively, but they don't appear for 2025.

The Verge first reported on the removals from Google Calendar late last week, which followed comments from users.

"Some years ago, the Calendar team started manually adding a broader set of cultural moments in a wide number of countries around the world," the spokesperson said in an email. "We got feedback that some other events and countries were missing — and maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn't scalable or sustainable," the spokesperson added.

Google has made numerous changes lately that align with an altered political environment in the U.S. The company recently began scrapping its diversity hiring goals, becoming the latest tech giant to change its approach to hiring and promotions following the election of President Donald Trump. One of Trump's first acts as president after taking office in January was to sign an executive order ending the government's DEI programs and putting federal officials overseeing those initiatives on leave.

In late January, the company said it would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" in Google Maps after the Trump administration updates its "official government sources." Google also said it would follow Trump and start using the name "Mount McKinley" for the mountain in Alaska currently called Denali.

On Google Calendar, the company has removed other events as well. It previously had Nov. 1 as the first day of Indigenous Peoples Month and June 1 as the start of LGBTQ+ Pride month.

The company spokesperson said that in mid-2024, the company "returned to showing only public holidays and national observances from timeanddate.com globally, while allowing users to manually add other important moments." The timeanddate.com website says its company has 40 employees and is based in Norway.

Google Calendar users noticed the changes and left comments in the user support web pages and on social media. The user support site previously received comments from people upset about the company adding such observances.

