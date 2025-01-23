Google restores Joe Biden to ‘US presidents’ search results, blames ‘data error’ for omission

Google search users on Wednesday noticed former President Joe Biden missing from a list of search results for U.S. presidents.

Google blamed a "data error" for the omission but has since fixed the issue.

The mistake comes after a turbulent year for Google that included search and AI product mishaps.

Google on Thursday blamed a "data error" after users reported that former President Joe Biden was missing from the company's search results.

Users on Wednesday noticed that results for search queries that included "US Presidents," "United States Presidents" and "US Presidents in order" did not include Biden, who concluded his four-year presidential term on Monday. Users reported seeing a list of presidents ranging from George Washington to President Donald Trump. Some users posted screenshots of their results showing how the lists omitted Biden.

CNBC tried searching for U.S. presidents on Wednesday night and also encountered the results that omitted Biden. The company restored Biden to its results on Thursday.

"There was a brief data error in our knowledge graph," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Thursday. A knowledge graph is a broad term used to describe a system that holds connected information. "We identified the root cause and resolved it quickly."

The mistake comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to employees on Election Day in November, asking them to remember that people turn to the company's services for "high-quality and reliable information."

"Whomever the voters entrust, let's remember the role we play at work, through the products we build and as a business: to be a trusted source of information to people of every background and belief," Pichai wrote. "We will and must maintain that."

Google's Biden omission error comes as the company undergoes a turbulent period that has included a number of product mishaps and global scrutiny.

"It's not lost on me that we are facing scrutiny across the world," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a December all-hands meeting first reported by CNBC. "It comes with our size and success. It's part of a broader trend where tech is now impacting society at scale."

Amid a year of product mistakes, Google launched Imagen 2, which turned user prompts into AI-generated images. Immediately after it was introduced, the product came under scrutiny for historical inaccuracies discovered by users. The company pulled the feature for months before relaunching it, and Pichai told employees the company had "offended our users and shown bias."

Google also faced problems with its AI summaries product "AI Overview" atop Google's traditional search results, where users were also quick to find problems upon that launch.

Pichai has been among tech CEOs getting closer to Trump, who has previously alleged that Google intentionally buried search results of him. Those allegations are unproven.

Google donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund becoming one of the several tech companies working to curry favor with the new administration. Pichai had a prominent standing position on stage alongside other tech CEOs at Trump's inauguration Monday.

