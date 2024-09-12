Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Harris raises $47 million in 24 hours after Trump debate

By Brian Schwartz,CNBC

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 12, 2024. 
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
  • Vice President Kamala Harris raised $47 million in the first 24 hours after her Tuesday debate with former President Donald Trump.
  • The sum came from nearly 600,000 individual donors who contributed to one of several campaign committees and PACs backing the Harris-Walz ticket, the campaign said.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised $47 million in the first 24 hours following her Tuesday night debate against former President Donald Trump, a Harris campaign spokesman told CNBC.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The massive figure represents another boost to Harris' fundraising operation, which has been a juggernaut since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her for president in July.

The $47 million sum came from nearly 600,000 individual donors who contributed to one of several campaign committees and PACs backing the ticket of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, the campaign said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Harris was widely considered the winner of the debate, held in Philadelphia and hosted by ABC News. Both Democratic and Republican strategists and elected officials agreed that Trump let himself be rattled by Harris' confrontational style and several instances where the ABC News moderators fact-checked him in real time.

The newest Harris fundraising numbers mark the latest blow for the Trump campaign, which has been lagging behind Harris in the fundraising game.

The Harris political operation recently announced that it raised $361 million in August, more than double the $130 million Trump's team raised the same month.

Money Report

news 48 mins ago

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, RH, Oracle and more

news 55 mins ago

Intel getting help from Commerce Secretary Raimondo as part of effort to spur U.S. production

The news of Harris' $47 million day was first reported by The New York Times.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us