Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on international student enrollment

Harvard University on Friday filed a lawsuit seeking to reverse the Trump administration's ban on the private school enrolling international students over its purported tolerance of "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" on campus.

DHS said Harvard was barred from enrolling future international students, and that current foreign students enrolled at the school had to leave the school or risk losing their legal status in the United States.

"Yesterday, the government abruptly revoked that certification without process or cause, to immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders," the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts said.

"This revocation is a blatant violation of the First Amendment, the Due Process Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act," the suit says.

"It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students."

DHS on Thursday said it revoked Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification because the Ivy League school's leadership "has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment."

