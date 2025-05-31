Harvard-trained educator: Kids who learn how to use AI will become smarter adults—if they avoid this No. 1 mistake

Students that copy and paste ChatGPT answers into their assignments, with little thinking involved, are doing themselves a disservice — especially because artificial intelligence really can help students become better learners, according to psychologist and author Angela Duckworth.

Instead of distrusting AI, show kids how to properly use it, Duckworth advised in a speech at the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education commencement ceremony on May 17. Teachers and parents alike can show them how to use the technology's full potential by asking AI models follow-up questions, so they can learn — in detail — how chatbots came to their conclusions, she said.

"AI isn't always a crutch, it can also be a coach," said Duckworth, who studied neurobiology at Harvard University and now teaches psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. "In my view, [ChatGPT] has a hidden pedagogical superpower. It can teach by example."

Duckworth was skeptical about AI until she found herself stumped by a statistics concept, and in the interest of saving time, asked ChatGPT for help, she said. The chatbot gave her a definition of the concept, a couple of examples and some common misuses.

Wanting clarification, she asked follow-up questions and for a demonstration, she said. After 10 minutes of using the technology, she walked away with a clear understanding of the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure, "a pretty sophisticated statistical procedure," she said.

"AI helped me reach a level of understanding that far exceed what I could achieve on my own," said Duckworth.

The most advanced generative AI models suffer from hallucinations and factual inaccuracies, data shows — meaning you should always double check its factual claims, and teach kids to do the same. The topic of "how to use AI" should even find its way into school curricula, billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban similarly suggested in a New York magazine interview, which published on Tuesday.

"The challenge isn't that kids are using it. The challenge is that schools haven't adapted to the that it's available and kids are literate in using it," Cuban said, adding that simply knowing what questions to ask AI is a valuable skillset.

Since AI tools do make mistakes, you can likely benefit most directly by using them for tasks that don't involve your final product, side hustle expert Kathy Kristof told CNBC Make It in February. You might, for example, ask a chatbot to create a bullet-point outline for your next writing project — rather than asking it to write the final draft for you.

"While I still see AI making a lot of mistakes, picking up errors or outdated information, using AI to create a first draft of something that's then reviewed and edited by human intelligence seems like a no-brainer," said Kristof, founder of the SideHusl.com blog.

A recent study, conducted by one of Duckworth's doctorate students, followed participants — some of whom were allowed to use chatbots — as they practiced writing cover letters. When later asked to write a cover letter without any assistance, the group that had used AI produced stronger letters on their own, the research shows.

The study, published in January, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

"Over and over, I watched [ChatGPT] shorten sentences that were too long, weed out needless repetition and even reorder ideas so they flowed more logically," Duckworth said, referencing the research.

