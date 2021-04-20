Having Enough Cash for Your Dream Retirement Comes Down to How Well You Do These Three Things

Saving for retirement typically takes decades.

This means little behaviors, repeated thousands of times, can turn into a lot of cash down the road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Funding your dream retirement will require a few good budgeting habits, according to Ken Hevert, a senior vice president at Fidelity Investments.

Committing to regular savings, whether it is a percentage of your paycheck or a specific dollar amount, is the most important step you can take to reach your goals, Hevert says.

Check out this video to see how much Hevert says you should save and to learn the other two actions you need to do to pay for a secure retirement.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with Covid-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.