coronavirus

Having Enough Cash for Your Dream Retirement Comes Down to How Well You Do These Three Things

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Twenty/20

Saving for retirement typically takes decades.

This means little behaviors, repeated thousands of times, can turn into a lot of cash down the road.

Funding your dream retirement will require a few good budgeting habits, according to Ken Hevert, a senior vice president at Fidelity Investments. 

Committing to regular savings, whether it is a percentage of your paycheck or a specific dollar amount, is the most important step you can take to reach your goals, Hevert says.

Check out this video to see how much Hevert says you should save and to learn the other two actions you need to do to pay for a secure retirement. 

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

