Here are 18 stocks I'm watching in the market, including Starbucks, Disney and Boeing

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Oct. 3, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Goldman Sachs starts WK Kellogg (KLG) with a sell rating and an $11-per-share price target. Ouch. Weak demand backdrop for cereal. Margin pressure. Kellogg split to form this new company. The remaining operation keeping the K ticker symbol and higher growth snacks business called Kellanova.

Procter & Gamble (PG), a holding in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio, holds annual meeting on Oct. 18. Strong dollar hurts P&G.

Jefferies cuts price target on Club name Starbucks (SBUX) to $100 per share from $107. Keeps hold rating. The analysts point to valuations at quick service restaurants down 10% since July.

Disney+ cracking down on shared passwords in Canada starting Nov. 1. Then the U.S. and other global markets will be next. Disney (DIS) is a Club holding.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.b) dumps 5.1 million shares of HP (HPQ) just when Bank of America double upgrades the stock to buy from underperform (sell) BofA raises price target on HP to $33 per share from $25. It's worth noting that Berkshire still has 100 million shares of HP, which has a 4% annual dividend yield.

Bernstein, as usual, says Tesla (TSLA) earnings-per-share estimates for 2024 might be aggressive. This is how you generate an upside surprise.

Club name Emerson Electric (EMR) downgraded at UBS to neutral from buy. But UBS analysts raise price target on EMR to $104 per share from $97.

Industrial products company Crane (CR) price target cut to $105 per share from $140 at Bank of America, which keeps buy rating. What a slash! Yet positive on it. I prefer Oshkosh (OSK) whose CEO John Pfeifer is on "Mad Money" on Tuesday evening. OSK is a margin-expanding winner in growth markets.

3M (MMM) has an annual dividend yield of 6.7% and it means nothing. The stock crushed nearly 25% year to date. 52-week low Tuesday. Similar story at high-yielding Verizon (VZ) and Lincoln National (LNC)

Piper Sandler raises price target on downstream petroleum giant Valero Energy (VLO) to $171 per share from $168. This is the group to own if oil is coming down.

Wells Fargo cuts Boeing (BA) price target to $230 per share from $270. Simply catching up with the brutal decline in the stock.

BofA takes Delta Air Lines (DAL) to $40 per share from $50 ahead of EPS on Oct. 12.

KeyBanc downgrades travel: Airbnb (ABNB) to hold from buy. The analysts say it is done.

Jefferies upgrades Wingstop (WING) to hold from sell. The analysts say the deceleration is now priced in.

