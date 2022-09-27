Here's How Much You Need to Earn to Afford a 1-Bedroom Rental in Every U.S. State

In the U.S., rent is becoming increasingly unaffordable, especially for those who prefer not to live with roommates. In New York City, for instance, the average cost of a 1-bedroom rental has increased 46.7% year over year.
And New York isn't even the state where renters need to earn the most to afford a 1-bedroom rental.
In a recent report on the state of affordable housing, United Way of the National Capital Area used data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) to determine the annual income needed to afford both one- and two-bedroom rentals across the U.S.
United Way defines affordable housing as the amount households earning 0% to 50% of an area's median annual income can afford. Depending on the state, the annual income needed to afford rent on a one-bedroom ranges from around $24,500 to around $64,600.
Here's the minimum income you need to earn to afford a one-bedroom rental in all 50 states, as well as the actual median income renters earn in each place.
Alabama
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,100
Median household income for renters: $30,668
Alaska
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,005
Median household income for renters: $56,286
Arizona
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $37,593
Median household income for renters: $42,511
Arkansas
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $24,587
Median household income for renters: $31,886
California
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $64,615
Median household income for renters: $56,378
Colorado
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $46,148
Median household income for renters: $49,179
Connecticut
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $46,096
Median household income for renters: $44,771
Delaware
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,439
Median household income for renters: $43,616
Florida
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $41,953
Median household income for renters: $41,337
Georgia
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $34,864
Median household income for renters: $40,111
Hawaii
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $60,027
Median household income for renters: $60,215
Idaho
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $28,644
Median household income for renters: $36,558
Illinois
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,891
Median household income for renters: $40,623
Indiana
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,932
Median household income for renters: $34,285
Iowa
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,227
Median household income for renters: $35,771
Kansas
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,774
Median household income for renters: $38,426
Kentucky
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,205
Median household income for renters: $32,359
Louisiana
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $30,756
Median household income for renters: $29,979
Maine
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $34,992
Median household income for renters: $34,153
Maryland
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $49,860
Median household income for renters: $53,894
Massachusetts
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $61,163
Median household income for renters: $49,546
Michigan
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $30,590
Median household income for renters: $34,728
Minnesota
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $36,189
Median household income for renters: $41,414
Mississippi
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,227
Median household income for renters: $29,358
Missouri
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,602
Median household income for renters: $35,632
Montana
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $28,715
Median household income for renters: $36,087
Nebraska
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,801
Median household income for renters: $38,707
Nevada
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $36,897
Median household income for renters: $44,034
New Hampshire
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $39,978
Median household income for renters: $46,042
New Jersey
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $54,677
Median household income for renters: $50,446
New Mexico
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $35,814
Median household income for renters: $33,417
New York
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $60,962
Median household income for renters: $48,924
North Carolina
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $32,439
Median household income for renters: $37,246
North Dakota
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,653
Median household income for renters: $42,634
Ohio
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,351
Median household income for renters: $34,355
Oklahoma
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,790
Median household income for renters: $35,531
Oregon
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $43,321
Median household income for renters: $42,991
Pennsylvania
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $33,661
Median household income for renters: $37,588
Rhode Island
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,711
Median household income for renters: $37,469
South Carolina
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $32,239
Median household income for renters: $35,209
South Dakota
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $25,167
Median household income for renters: $35,455
Tennessee
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $30,475
Median household income for renters: $35,589
Texas
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $37,841
Median household income for renters: $43,372
Utah
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $34,761
Median household income for renters: $45,915
Vermont
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $39,178
Median household income for renters: $37,254
Virginia
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $43,501
Median household income for renters: $53,175
Washington
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $49,877
Median household income for renters: $52,592
West Virginia
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $25,214
Median household income for renters: $27,921
Wisconsin
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $29,896
Median household income for renters: $37,825
Wyoming
Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $28,493
Median household income for renters: $42,634
Renters earning the median income for their area are short of meeting the income needed in 11 states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Of these 11, Massachusetts has the largest deficit. Renting a one-bedroom requires an annual income of over $61,000, but the median household income for renters is less than $50,000.
Certain cities also hold stark deficits, United Way found. In San Francisco, you need to make $116,000 to afford a one-bedroom at fair market price, but renters only earn a median income of $93,303 — a difference of over $22,000.
