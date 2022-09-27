Here's How Much You Need to Earn to Afford a 1-Bedroom Rental in Every U.S. State

In the U.S., rent is becoming increasingly unaffordable, especially for those who prefer not to live with roommates. In New York City, for instance, the average cost of a 1-bedroom rental has increased 46.7% year over year.

And New York isn't even the state where renters need to earn the most to afford a 1-bedroom rental.

In a recent report on the state of affordable housing, United Way of the National Capital Area used data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) to determine the annual income needed to afford both one- and two-bedroom rentals across the U.S.

United Way defines affordable housing as the amount households earning 0% to 50% of an area's median annual income can afford. Depending on the state, the annual income needed to afford rent on a one-bedroom ranges from around $24,500 to around $64,600.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the minimum income you need to earn to afford a one-bedroom rental in all 50 states, as well as the actual median income renters earn in each place.

Alabama

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,100

Median household income for renters: $30,668

Alaska

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,005

Median household income for renters: $56,286

Arizona

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $37,593

Median household income for renters: $42,511

Arkansas

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $24,587

Median household income for renters: $31,886

California

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $64,615

Median household income for renters: $56,378

Colorado

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $46,148

Median household income for renters: $49,179

Connecticut

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $46,096

Median household income for renters: $44,771

Delaware

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,439

Median household income for renters: $43,616

Florida

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $41,953

Median household income for renters: $41,337

Georgia

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $34,864

Median household income for renters: $40,111

Hawaii

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $60,027

Median household income for renters: $60,215

Idaho

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $28,644

Median household income for renters: $36,558

Illinois

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,891

Median household income for renters: $40,623

Indiana

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,932

Median household income for renters: $34,285

Iowa

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,227

Median household income for renters: $35,771

Kansas

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,774

Median household income for renters: $38,426

Kentucky

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,205

Median household income for renters: $32,359

Louisiana

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $30,756

Median household income for renters: $29,979

Maine

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $34,992

Median household income for renters: $34,153

Maryland

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $49,860

Median household income for renters: $53,894

Massachusetts

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $61,163

Median household income for renters: $49,546

Michigan

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $30,590

Median household income for renters: $34,728

Minnesota

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $36,189

Median household income for renters: $41,414

Mississippi

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,227

Median household income for renters: $29,358

Missouri

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,602

Median household income for renters: $35,632

Montana

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $28,715

Median household income for renters: $36,087

Nebraska

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,801

Median household income for renters: $38,707

Nevada

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $36,897

Median household income for renters: $44,034

New Hampshire

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $39,978

Median household income for renters: $46,042

New Jersey

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $54,677

Median household income for renters: $50,446

New Mexico

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $35,814

Median household income for renters: $33,417

New York

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $60,962

Median household income for renters: $48,924

North Carolina

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $32,439

Median household income for renters: $37,246

North Dakota

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,653

Median household income for renters: $42,634

Ohio

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $27,351

Median household income for renters: $34,355

Oklahoma

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $26,790

Median household income for renters: $35,531

Oregon

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $43,321

Median household income for renters: $42,991

Pennsylvania

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $33,661

Median household income for renters: $37,588

Rhode Island

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $38,711

Median household income for renters: $37,469

South Carolina

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $32,239

Median household income for renters: $35,209

South Dakota

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $25,167

Median household income for renters: $35,455

Tennessee

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $30,475

Median household income for renters: $35,589

Texas

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $37,841

Median household income for renters: $43,372

Utah

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $34,761

Median household income for renters: $45,915

Vermont

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $39,178

Median household income for renters: $37,254

Virginia

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $43,501

Median household income for renters: $53,175

Washington

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $49,877

Median household income for renters: $52,592

West Virginia

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $25,214

Median household income for renters: $27,921

Wisconsin

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $29,896

Median household income for renters: $37,825

Wyoming

Annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental: $28,493

Median household income for renters: $42,634

Renters earning the median income for their area are short of meeting the income needed in 11 states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Of these 11, Massachusetts has the largest deficit. Renting a one-bedroom requires an annual income of over $61,000, but the median household income for renters is less than $50,000.

Certain cities also hold stark deficits, United Way found. In San Francisco, you need to make $116,000 to afford a one-bedroom at fair market price, but renters only earn a median income of $93,303 — a difference of over $22,000.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Microsoft exec: My 2-step rule for having hard conversations at work