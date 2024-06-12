Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting that concluded May 1.

Text removed from the prior statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the June statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference here.