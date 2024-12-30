Here’s what should be on your financial to-do list for 2025, top advisors say

Paying off debt is a top financial resolution in the new year, according to a recent survey.

Financial advisors say other moves, including prioritizing mindful spending, can help bring better balance to your financial health in the new year.

Here's some money moves advisors recommend considering in 2025.

When it comes to financial resolutions, paying down debt is at the top of many to-do lists for 2025.

But financial advisors who work with clients every day have their own wish lists for what they think should be top financial priorities for 2025.

Here are some tips covering everything from budgeting to estate planning from experts who are members of the CNBC FA Council.

"Start slow and manageable with any new financial goals," said Lee Baker, a certified financial planner and founder, owner and president of Claris Financial Advisors in Atlanta. "You're better off getting some wins under your belt than trying to build Rome in a day only to end up frustrated."

Make sure your budget aligns with your goals

A new year is a great time to revisit where your money is going.

"A little bit of time spent on understanding your actual spending and then deciding if it lines up with your goals and values is time very well spent," said CFP Jude Boudreaux, a partner and senior financial planner with The Planning Center in New Orleans.

Ask yourself if your spending aligns with your goals and values and if it should continue, he suggested. Once you sit down and look at the numbers, it can help identify where you might want to make changes.

Bringing awareness to your spending can help ensure that you're making the most of the money you're taking in, advisors say.

"Mindful spending that reflects personal values can lead to greater satisfaction and stronger relationships," said Rianka Dorsainvil, a CFP and founder and senior wealth advisor at YGC Wealth.

Evaluate where you can cut back on spending

While credit card debt has climbed to record highs and consumers still contend with higher prices, it's a great time to streamline your spending.

The new year is also a good time to review your credit and debit card statements for the year, said Ted Jenkin, a CFP and founder and CEO of oXYGen Financial, a financial advisory and wealth management firm based in Atlanta.

Look for subscriptions, apps and memberships you don't use and cancel them, he said.

Also be sure to take a look at how much you're paying for streaming services, and where you might be able to cut back, Jenkin said. Multiple streaming service subscriptions can now add up to more than a cable bill. Families may save by cutting the number of subscriptions or by having multiple family members on one account, he said.

Also be sure to take a look at grocery bills and the tendency to add spontaneous purchases that can add up, Jenkin said.

Create a personal investment policy statement

When the market inevitably has ups and downs, the temptation is to react.

But research shows the market's worst days are often closely followed by the best days. If you sell during a market drop, you'll miss the upside.

By creating a personal investment policy statement, you can avoid reacting to what's happening in the market and instead stay focused on your goals, said CFP Carolyn McClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.

For example, an investor with a long time horizon before retirement may choose to allocate 80% of their portfolio to equities and the remaining 20% to fixed income. When the market drops or soars, they can choose to rebalance back to that 80% equity allocation rather than give in to the temptation to react to the latest moves, McClanahan said.

Try to negotiate a higher salary

The start of a new year usually provides an opportunity to meet with your supervisor or boss to discuss your achievements and value to your team and company, said Cathy Curtis, a CFP and the founder and CEO of Curtis Financial Planning, a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm.

Before that meeting, research your market value and determine what salary or other compensation you want to ask for with a clear, concise pitch on why, Curtis said.

Also be sure to evaluate whether your work may be more highly rewarded elsewhere, she said.

Make sure your estate plan is up to date

One area of financial planning that people tend to avoid is estate planning, according to Louis Barajas, a CFP, enrolled agent and CEO of International Private Wealth Advisors in Irvine, California.

For anyone who has young children or who owns property, it's particularly important to make sure you complete your estate plan, Barajas said.

Notably, estate planning does not necessarily have to be expensive, he said. For people who have financial situations that are not complicated, there are good online estate planning resources that help prepare wills, trusts, powers of attorney and guardian nominations for minimal costs.

Proper estate planning can help ensure your wishes for where you want your money to go are honored when you die. Importantly, that should also include your digital assets, said CFP Preston Cherry, founder and president of Concurrent Financial Planning in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"These areas require annual reviews to help account for life and money milestones and adjustments in your value system," Cherry said.

Set time to meet with family to discuss money

More than half of Americans — 56% — say their parents never discussed money with them, according to a recent Fidelity survey.

To get a family money conversation going, it helps to set a formal time to discuss the topic.

Lazetta Rainey Braxton, a CFP and founder and managing principal of The Real Wealth Coterie, recommends scheduling at least two multigenerational family meetings per year to discuss intergenerational wealth.

Possible topics that could be discussed include financial resolutions, long-term care needs for older generations and the status of estate planning documents.

If married, make your spouse a priority

A successful marriage is often a predictor of personal happiness, said Tim Maurer, a CFP and the chief advisory officer at SignatureFD, with offices in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

If you have a spouse, investing more time and money in your marriage will pay off, he said.

Start with open money conversations, where both spouses answer the questions "What's working?" and "What could work better?" Maurer said.

It also helps to have weekly standing meetings to discuss calendars and budgets, where you can identify any adjustments that need to be made, he said.

Be sure to create a new budget category that is kept sacred for date nights, and strive to schedule that time together weekly, Maurer said.

Identify key financial deadlines — and start early

Whether it's getting your tax return in before April 15 or a required minimum distribution before Dec. 31, it helps to get started well before the deadline.

"Think about all the things that come up over the course of the year and plan for it early," said Baker of Claris Financial Advisors in Atlanta.

"Avoid waiting until the last minute," Baker said. "You and your advisors will benefit."

Consider gifting money now

For people who are retired or close to retirement and who have the means, it can make sense to give away money to loved ones now rather than wait, said Boudreaux of The Planning Center in New Orleans.

It provides an opportunity to identify the family's values, and direct money in alignment with that purpose, Boudreaux said. For example, that could include financial help for adult children who are raising grandchildren now, he said.

In 2025, the annual gift tax exclusion will go up to $19,000 per recipient. However, individuals can still make gifts over that amount by filing a gift tax return with the IRS and counting it against their lifetime gift tax exemption, which will be $13.99 million in 2025, Boudreaux said.

Notably, direct funding for education is not subject to gift tax limitations, he said.