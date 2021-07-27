Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Here's What to Expect From Starbucks Earnings

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday.
  • Starbucks is forecasting full-year earnings per share of $2.65 to $2.75 on revenue within a range of $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion.
  • Shares of Starbucks have risen 17% this year, giving it a market value of $148 billion.

Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

  • Earnings per share: 78 cents expected
  • Revenue: $7.29 billion expected

A year ago, Starbucks faced its toughest quarter during the pandemic, losing an estimated $3.1 billion in sales due to lockdowns and temporary cafe closures worldwide. But Wall Street is expecting a much stronger performance this quarter, with revenue surging 73% and a swing from a loss to earnings.

Money Report

Technology 7 mins ago

Alphabet Set to Report Q2 2021 Earnings After the Bell

Business 10 mins ago

Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Last quarter, the coffee giant's lagging international markets weighed on its revenue, despite strong performance in its home market. The company reported U.S. same-store sales growth that returned to pre-pandemic levels.

For all of 2021, Starbucks is forecasting earnings per share of $2.65 to $2.75 on revenue within a range of $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion.

Shares of Starbucks have risen 17% this year, giving it a market value of $148 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsUS: NewsBusiness Newsretail
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us