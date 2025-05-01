Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's what your monthly student loan bill could be under a new Republican plan

By Annie Nova, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon smiles during the signing event for an executive order to shut down the Department of Education next to U.S. President Donald Trump, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 20, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • House Republicans have a plan to drastically change how millions of Americans repay their student debt, starting July 1, 2026.
  • Here's what monthly bills for student loan borrowers could be if the proposal is enacted.

House Republicans have a plan to drastically change how millions of Americans repay their student debt.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Under the GOP's new proposal, known as the Student Success and Taxpayer Savings Plan, there would be just two repayment options for those with federal student loans. Currently, borrowers have about 12 ways to repay their student debt, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

If the GOP plan is enacted, borrowers would be able to pay back their debt through a plan with fixed payments over 10 to 25 years, or via an income-driven repayment plan, called the "Repayment Assistance Plan."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Under the RAP plan, monthly bills for borrowers would be set as a share of their income, said Jason Delisle, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute. The percentage of income borrowers' would have to pay rises with their earnings, starting at 1% and going as high as 10%.

House Republicans unveiled their agenda to overhaul the student loan and financial aid system at the end of April, in an effort to tout savings for President Donald Trump's planned tax cuts.

Here's what monthly bills for student loan borrowers could be if the proposal becomes law.

What's new about the GOP student loan payment plan

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

L3 Harris tapped to modify Qatari jet as potential new Air Force One after years of Boeing delays

news 32 mins ago

Microsoft pops 9% after earnings beat, on pace for best day in 5 years

While the U.S. Department of Education's current income-driven repayment plans typically conclude in loan forgiveness after 20 or 25 years, the new GOP plan wouldn't lead to debt cancellation for 30 years. New borrowers also wouldn't have a share of their income protected anymore, as they do now.

But the plan waives interest on certain payments, and parents receive a $50 discount on their monthly student loan payment per child.

More from Personal Finance:
Is college still worth it? It is for most, but not all
How to maximize your college financial aid offer
What student loan forgiveness opportunities remain under Trump

The GOP changes to student loan repayment plans would only apply to loans made after July 1, 2026. Those with existing loans should still have access to most of the current repayment plans.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us