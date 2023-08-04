Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's where the jobs are for July 2023 — in one chart

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

  • The health care and social assistance category grew by 87,100 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department.
  • That total jumped to 100,000 when including education jobs, as some economists do.

The labor market added a smaller-than-expected 187,000 jobs in July, but one sector delivered roughly half of that total.

The health care and social assistance category grew by 87,100 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. That total jumped to 100,000 when including education jobs, as some economists do.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Health care and social assistance added more than 70,000 jobs in each of the prior two months as well. Ambulatory care services alone added 35,000 jobs in July.

"Healthcare alone has accounted for 35% of the job gains in the past 3 months, with the industry's employment increasing at a 4.4% annualised pace. That's likely to slow as industry employment is now well ahead of prepandemic levels," Preston Caldwell, chief U.S. economist at Morningstar, said in a note.

Two other bright spots were construction and financial activities, which added 19,000 jobs each.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Here's how much cash you may have in your home, thanks to new record high prices

news 1 hour ago

Trump to appeal ruling keeping Georgia DA on election case as indictment looms

Several categories shed jobs, however, led to the downside by a 12,000 net loss for information.

Professional and business services also lost about 8,000 jobs. That was driven by a loss of more than 22,000 jobs for temporary help services, which could be an early warning sign that the labor market is weakening.

"We also see signs that firms are looking to cut labour usage by the fact that temporary help employment is falling (down 5% Y/Y and falling sharply in the last several months). ... Temporary help employment was a leading indicator of overall employment in the 2001 and 2008 recessions," Caldwell said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us