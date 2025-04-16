Here's why retirees shouldn't fully ditch stocks

Retirees may feel they're protecting their nest eggs by getting out of stocks entirely.

However, by doing so they'd increase their risk of outliving their savings during retirement, which may last decades, experts said.

Retirees may think moving all their investments to cash and bonds — and out of stocks — protects their nest egg from risk.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They would be wrong, experts say.

Most, if not all, retirees need stocks — the growth engine of an investment portfolio — to ensure they don't run out of money during a retirement that might last decades, experts said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"It's important for retirees to have some equities in their portfolio to increase the long-term returns," said David Blanchett, head of retirement research for PGIM, an investment management arm of Prudential Financial.

Longevity is biggest financial risk

Longevity risk — the risk of outliving one's savings — is the biggest financial danger for retirees, Blanchett said.

The average life span has increased from about 68 years in 1950 to to 78.4 in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What's more, the number of 100-year-olds in the U.S. is expected to quadruple over the next three decades, according to Pew Research Center.

Retirees may feel that shifting out of stocks — especially during bouts of volatility like the recent tariff-induced selloff — insulates their portfolio from risk.

They would be correct in one sense: cash and bonds are generally less volatile than stocks and therefore buffer retirees from short-term gyrations in the stock market.

Indeed, finance experts recommend dialing back stock exposure over time and boosting allocations to bonds and cash. The thinking is that investors don't want to subject a huge chunk of their portfolio to steep losses if they need to access those funds in the short term.

Dialing back too much from stocks, however, poses a risk, too, experts said.

More from Personal Finance:

Cash may feel safe when stocks slide, but has risks

How a trade war could impact the price of clothing

Is now a good time to buy gold?

Retirees who pare their stock exposure back too much may have a harder time keeping up with inflation and they raise the risk of outliving their savings, Blanchett said.

Stocks have had a historical return of about 10% per year, outperforming bonds by about five percentage points, Blanchett said. Of course, this means that over the long term, investing in stocks has yielded higher returns compared to investing in bonds.

"Retirement can last up to three decades or more, meaning your portfolio will still need to grow in order to support you," wrote Judith Ward and Roger Young, certified financial planners at T. Rowe Price, an asset manager.

What's a good stock allocation for retirees?

So, what's a good number?

One rule of thumb is for investors to subtract their age from 110 or 120 to determine the percentage of their portfolio they should allocate to stocks, Blanchett said.

For example, a roughly 50/50 allocation to stocks and bonds would be a reasonable starting point for the typical 65-year-old, he said.

An investor in their 60s might hold 45% to 65% of their portfolio in stocks; 30% to 50% in bonds; and 0% to 10% in cash, Ward and Young of T. Rowe Price wrote.

Someone in their 70s and older might have 30% to 50% in stocks; 40% to 60% in bonds; and 0% to 20% in cash, they said.

Why your stock allocation may differ

However, every investor is different, Blanchett said. They have different abilities to take risk, he said.

For example, investors who've saved too much money, or can fund their lifestyles with guaranteed income like pensions and Social Security — can choose to take less risk with their investment portfolios because they don't need the long-term investment growth, Blanchett said.

The less important consideration for investors is risk "appetite," he said.

This is essentially their stomach for risk. A retiree who knows they'll panic in a downturn should probably not have more than 50% to 60% in stocks, Blanchett said.

The more comfortable with volatility and the better-funded a retiree is, the more aggressive they can be, Blanchett said.

Other key considerations

There are a few other important considerations for retirees, experts said.

Diversification. Investing in "stocks" doesn't mean putting all of one's money in an individual stock like Nvidia or a few technology stocks, Blanchett said. Instead, investors would be well-suited by putting their money in a total market index fund that tracks the broad stock market, he said.