H&M posts weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter sales in slow start to the year

H&M on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter sales in a slow start to the year for the world's second-largest clothing retailer.

Sales at the Swedish fashion giant rose 2% in local currencies to 55.33 billion Swedish krona ($5.5 billion), slightly below the 55.86 billion forecast.

Operating profit totaled 1.2 billion in the first quarter, versus 1.9 billion Swedish krona expected.

H&M on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected sales in the fiscal first quarter in a slow start to the year as depressed demand continues to weigh on the world's second-largest clothing retailer.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Sales at the Swedish fashion giant rose 2% in local currencies to 55.33 billion Swedish krona ($5.5 billion) year-on-year in the three-month period to Feb. 28, slightly below the 55.86 billion forecast by LSEG analysts.

Operating profit totaled 1.2 billion in the first quarter, versus 1.9 billion Swedish krona expected.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The retailer attributed the weaker operating profit to "negative external factors, increased markdowns and investments in the customer offering," which impacted gross margins.

The company noted, however, that such factors were "estimated to already be significantly smaller in the second quarter."

"Operating profit and profitability were impacted by temporarily challenging development of the gross margin," CEO Daniel Ervér said in a statement.

"Our main priorities are a strengthened product offering, a more inspiring shopping experience and a stronger brand. Through this we create the conditions for long-term, profitable and sustainable growth," he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.