Home Depot Or Lowe's? Two Traders Disagree on Which Is the Better Bet

Home Depot and Lowe's are breaking out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The two stocks hit record highs Wednesday — Home Depot for a second day in a row, Lowe's for a third. The two chains were investor favorites during the pandemic as consumers spent more on home improvement.

But as for the better bet, a technician and a fundamentals investor are on opposite sides.

JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, says the charts lean in Home Depot's favor.

"When I look at Home Depot, I think the breakout is a little bit more powerful," O'Hara told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "This chart has a history of sideways consolidation for multiple months followed by extremely bullish breakouts."

The current consolidation reminds O'Hara of a similar stretch from 2018 to 2019 when the stock moved sideways for 18 months before rallying 20%.

"If history repeats itself, we could see Home Depot up at $320, even to $340. So that's why I like Home Depot at this juncture," said O'Hara.

Home Depot closed Wednesday at $292.75.

The fundamentals make a better case for Lowe's, argues Quint Tatro, president of Joule Financial.

"From a qualitative standpoint we think Lowe's really appeals to the DIY, sort of home-improvement guy, Home Depot more to the contractor," a distinction that should benefit Lowe's given recent stimulus checks, Tatro said during the same interview.

Tatro also points to a more attractive 1.6 times sales and 16 times forward earnings for Lowe's compared with a 2.3 times sales and 21 times forward multiple for Home Depot.

"Plus, as a kicker you're getting a much better balance sheet from Lowe's than you are from Home Depot," added Tatro.

Home Depot and Lowe's have outperformed the S&P 500 this year, rising by at least 10% while the benchmark index has added less than 4%.

Disclaimer