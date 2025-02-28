Homeowners can get a tax break worth thousands of dollars—see if you're eligible

Owning a home is expensive, but it comes with one of the most valuable tax breaks available: the home mortgage interest deduction.

This rule lets homeowners deduct the interest they pay on their home loans, lowering their tax liability and reducing the amount they owe to the Internal Revenue Service in a given tax year. If your income is low and your deductions are large, it could reduce what you owe to the IRS to zero.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

However, how much you can save depends on your loan size, interest rate and where you are in your repayment schedule. For a median-priced home of $419,200 with 20% down and a 6.8% interest rate, that adds up to more than $20,000 in annual interest costs in the early years of the loan.

There is a catch though: To qualify for the tax break, you need to itemize your deductions, which only about 10% of tax filers do, according to TurboTax.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Most taxpayers take the standard deduction instead — a set amount the IRS lets you subtract from your income. For the 2024 tax year, the standard deduction is $14,600 for single filers and $29,200 for married couples filing jointly.

To benefit from itemizing, your total eligible deductions — including mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and state and local taxes (SALT) — need to exceed the standard deduction.

How to know you're eligible for the mortgage interest tax deduction

Most homeowners who pay interest on a home loan can use the mortgage interest deduction. There's no income limit to qualify, but how much you can deduct depends on your mortgage size and when you got the loan.

For mortgages originated after Dec. 15, 2017, you can deduct interest on up to:

$750,000 of mortgage debt if you're single or married filing jointly

of mortgage debt if you're single or married filing jointly $375,000 of mortgage debt if you're married filing separately

For older mortgages — originated on or before Dec. 15, 2017 — the limits are higher:

$1 million of mortgage debt if you're single or married filing jointly

of mortgage debt if you're single or married filing jointly $500,000 of mortgage debt if you're married filing separately

The mortgage interest deduction applies to a range of loans, including traditional mortgages and other financing. Eligible loans include:

Primary and secondary mortgages: Loans used to buy a first or second home, as long as the home is collateral for the loan. To qualify, your primary home must be your main residence most of the year and you need to spend some time in a second home.

Loans used to buy a first or second home, as long as the home is collateral for the loan. To qualify, your primary home must be your main residence most of the year and you need to spend some time in a second home. Home equity loans and lines of credit (HELOCs): Interest is deductible only if the funds are used to buy, build or improve the home that secures the loan, according to the IRS.

Interest is deductible only if the funds are used to buy, build or improve the home that secures the loan, according to the IRS. Refinanced mortgages: Interest is deductible as long as the new loan doesn't exceed the original mortgage balance, unless the additional funds are used for qualified home improvements.

You can also deduct interest on mortgage points, which are fees paid to lower your interest rate, as long as your loan falls within the applicable limits.

However, the mortgage interest deduction does not apply to mortgage principal payments, down payments or mortgage insurance premiums.

To claim the deduction, you'll need to itemize your deductions on IRS Form 1040 Schedule A. Fortunately, most tax software can walk you through the process to help you get the most out of your savings.

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.