Matt Gaetz, former Trump AG pick, had sex with underage girl while in Congress, House Ethics report says

The House Ethics Committee released the final report into sex and drug allegations against former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The panel found "substantial evidence" that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl in 2017, and that he "regularly" paid women for sex while he was in Congress.

Gaetz in a last-minute lawsuit asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would block its release.

The House Ethics Committee on Monday revealed it found "substantial evidence" that former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl in 2017, and that he "regularly" paid women for sex while he was in Congress.

The panel, in a final report on its yearslong investigation into Gaetz, also found that he used illegal drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, on multiple occasions between 2017 and 2019.

Gaetz also accepted gifts, including a 2018 trip to the Bahamas, "in excess of permissible amounts," the bipartisan committee concluded.

"Representative Gaetz has acted in a manner that reflects discreditably upon the House," the report said.

The committee said it found "substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts, the provision of special favors and privileges, and obstruction of Congress."

But it did not find sufficient evidence that Gaetz violated a federal sex-trafficking law, even though he "did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial sex." The panel said it found no evidence that those women were under 18 when the travel took place, and it could not conclude that the "commercial sex acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion."

Gaetz has denied wrongdoing.

An attorney for Gaetz did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the report. As the report was released, Gaetz in a series of X posts denied that he had engaged in prostitution or sex trafficking.

"There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses," Gaetz wrote in one post.

Hours before the long-awaited report came out, Gaetz asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would block its release.

Trump's first AG pick

The ethics panel's report, the final product of an investigation that began in 2021, was at the center of a recent firestorm of controversy surrounding the former lawmaker from Florida.

Gaetz, 42, resigned from Congress in mid-November, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump picked him to be U.S. attorney general. Trump's selection to lead the Department of Justice immediately drew howls from critics, who were quick to note that Gaetz if confirmed would be in charge of the agency that had previously investigated him on sex-trafficking allegations.

The Justice Department ended that probe without filing criminal charges. But the Ethics Committee, which had paused its own efforts while the DOJ's version played out, reauthorized its investigation in May 2023.

When Gaetz left Congress, Republicans including Ethics Chairman Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., said that he was no longer in the committee's jurisdiction, casting doubt on whether its report would come out publicly.

News outlets reported at the time that Gaetz's departure came just two days before the Ethics panel was set to vote to release the report. The panel, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, deadlocked on whether to share the report despite Gaetz no longer being a congressman.

But in a secret vote on Dec. 10, the committee decided that the report should come out.

Gaetz withdrew his bid for attorney general after just eight days as Trump's pick, saying he was "unfairly becoming a distraction" to the Republican president-elect's transition efforts.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.