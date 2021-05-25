Houses in the U.S. Cost 13.2% More in March 2021 Than at the Same Time Last Year. Here's Why Houses Are So Expensive in the U.S. Right Now

Home prices in March were 13.2% higher in 2021, compared with March 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

Higher costs for land, labor and building materials have impacted homebuilders.

With Covid encouraging city dwellers to move to the suburbs and families looking for home offices and bigger yards, prices for the American dream home have skyrocketed.

"Everybody expected housing to really sort of dry up with the rest of the economy," said National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard. "And in fact, the opposite has happened. People who have been sort of scared out of the cities by the pandemic."

With homeowners unwilling to sell, a record low supply of homes for sale has forced buyers into intense bidding wars. At the end of April, there were only 1.16 million houses for sale in the U.S. down 20.5% from the year before.

With the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering near a 50-year low and strong demand pushing prices to all-time highs, why is the housing supply so meager? Watch the video to find out if the U.S. is running out of houses.

