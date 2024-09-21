How Elon Musk hopes his new supercomputers will boost his businesses

Elon Musk is on a mission to build new supercomputers. As the CEO of Tesla and his new artificial intelligence startup xAI, the tech titan has big plans for how artificial intelligence can help to supercharge his businesses.

In January, he wrote on X that Tesla should be viewed as an AI/robotics company rather than a car company. Tesla's custom-built supercomputer named Dojo is key to this transformation. Tesla has said it plans to spend $500 million to build the supercomputer in Buffalo, New York. Tesla is also building another supercomputer cluster, called Cortex, at the company's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Dojo will process and train AI models using the large amounts of video and data captured by Tesla cars. The goal is to improve Tesla's suite of driver assistance features, which the company calls Autopilot, and its more robust Full Self-Driving or FSD system. Subscriptions to Tesla's FSD features cost $99 a month and include automatic lane changes, automatic parking and automatic stopping for traffic lights and stop signs.

"They've sold what is it, 5 million plus cars. Each one of those cars typically has eight cameras plus in it. And if you think then that those cars are driving around, let's just say 10,000 miles a year on average, they're streaming all of that video back to Tesla," says Steven Dickens, chief technology advisor at the Futurum Group. "So what can they do with that training set? Obviously they can develop Full Self-Driving and they're getting close to that."

Despite their names, neither Autopilot nor FSD make Tesla vehicles autonomous and require active driver supervision, as Tesla states on its website. In the past, the company has garnered scrutiny from regulators who say that Tesla falsely advertised the capabilities of its Autopilot and FSD systems. But reaching full autonomy is critical for Tesla, whose sky-high valuation is largely dependent on bringing robotaxis to market, some analysts say.

The company reported lackluster results in its latest earnings report and has fallen behind other automakers working on autonomous vehicle technology. These include Alphabet-owned Waymo, which is already commercially operating fully autonomous taxis in several U.S. cities, GM's Cruise and Amazon's Zoox. In China, competitors include Didi and Baidu.

Tesla hopes Dojo, which Musk says has been running tasks for Tesla since 2023, will change that. A Tesla robotaxi event originally scheduled for August is now expected to occur in early October.

Dojo can also be useful for training Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, which the company plans to use in its factories starting next year. Musk has said that Tesla plans to spend $10 billion this year on AI.

Musk is also betting on supercomputers to run his new AI venture xAI. Musk launched xAI in 2023 to develop large language models and AI products, like its chatbot Grok, as an alternative to AI tools created by OpenAI, Microsoft and Google.

Despite being one of its founders, Elon Musk left OpenAI in 2018 and has since become one of the company's harshest critics. In June, it was announced that xAI would build a supercomputer in Memphis, Tennessee to train Grok. In early September, Musk revealed that a portion of the Memphis supercomputer, called Colossus, was already online.

