How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state

While U.S. retirees might move states to be closer to family or for warmer weather, living costs can be a big factor, too.

The annual cost to retire comfortably varies by as much as $66,000 between states — with Hawaii costing the most by far — according to a recent GOBankingRates analysis of retirement expenses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To determine the annual retirement costs for Americans aged 65 and older in each state, the study used Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates for food, shelter, transportation, health care and utility costs. An additional cash buffer of 20% of that total was added to ensure that retirees would be "comfortable," according to the study.

You'll need six figures per year to retire comfortably in Hawaii

Hawaii has the highest annual retirement expenses in the country, costing retirees an estimated $121,228 annually. It's also the only state or district where retirees need to spend six figures.

The Aloha state's cost of living is high for all residents largely due to higher transportation expenditures, as most goods are shipped in by sea. Those extra costs are passed on to consumers through higher-priced goods. Land in Hawaii is both desirable and limited, which accounts for some of the highest housing costs in the country.

Hawaii contrasts sharply with Mississippi, which has the lowest retirement expenses in the country, costing retirees $55,074 annually.

In Mississippi, home prices and property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S., which helps keep retirement costs low.

As with Mississippi, states with the lowest retirement costs tend to be rural. Such states include Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa and West Virginia. In rural states, home prices tend to be cheaper compared to states with large urban hubs where homes are in greater demand.

Below are the annual retirement expenses for all states, in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Total expenditures: $45,415

20% comfort buffer: $11,354

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769

Alaska

Total expenditures: $65,437

20% comfort buffer: $16,359

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796

Arizona

Total expenditures: $56,312

20% comfort buffer: $14,078

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $47,083

20% comfort buffer: $11,771

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

California

Total expenditures: $72,320

20% comfort buffer: $18,080

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399

Colorado

Total expenditures: $54,852

20% comfort buffer: $13,713

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

Connecticut

Total expenditures: $60,171

20% comfort buffer: $15,043

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213

Delaware

Total expenditures: $54,957

20% comfort buffer: $13,739

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696

District of Columbia

Total expenditures: $79,984

20% comfort buffer: $19,996

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980

Florida

Total expenditures: $54,487

20% comfort buffer: $13,622

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109

Georgia

Total expenditures: $46,353

20% comfort buffer: $11,588

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Hawaii

Total expenditures: $96,982

20% comfort buffer: $24,246

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

Idaho

Total expenditures: $51,567

20% comfort buffer: $12,892

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459

Illinois

Total expenditures: $47,918

20% comfort buffer: $11,979

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897

Indiana

Total expenditures: $47,031

20% comfort buffer: $11,758

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

Iowa

Total expenditures: $45,988

20% comfort buffer: $11,497

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485

Kansas

Total expenditures: $45,519

20% comfort buffer: $11,380

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $48,387

20% comfort buffer: $12,097

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $48,752

20% comfort buffer: $12,188

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940

Maine

Total expenditures: $59,701

20% comfort buffer: $14,925

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627

Maryland

Total expenditures: $64,707

20% comfort buffer: $16,177

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

Massachusetts

Total expenditures: $78,159

20% comfort buffer: $19,540

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

Michigan

Total expenditures: $47,813

20% comfort buffer: $11,953

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767

Minnesota

Total expenditures: $49,586

20% comfort buffer: $12,397

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $44,059

20% comfort buffer: $11,015

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

Missouri

Total expenditures: $46,979

20% comfort buffer: $11,745

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724

Montana

Total expenditures: $54,904

20% comfort buffer: $13,726

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $47,500

20% comfort buffer: $11,875

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

Nevada

Total expenditures: $53,132

20% comfort buffer: $13,283

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

New Hampshire

Total expenditures: $59,806

20% comfort buffer: $14,951

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

New Jersey

Total expenditures: $59,441

20% comfort buffer: $14,860

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $48,908

20% comfort buffer: $12,227

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135

New York

Total expenditures: $70,755

20% comfort buffer: $17,689

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444

North Carolina

Total expenditures: $50,525

20% comfort buffer: $12,631

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $50,785

20% comfort buffer: $12,696

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482

Ohio

Total expenditures: $46,614

20% comfort buffer: $11,654

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $45,206

20% comfort buffer: $11,302

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Oregon

Total expenditures: $63,716

20% comfort buffer: $15,929

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645

Pennsylvania

Total expenditures: $51,202

20% comfort buffer: $12,801

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003

Rhode Island

Total expenditures: $57,981

20% comfort buffer: $14,495

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

South Carolina

Total expenditures: $50,212

20% comfort buffer: $12,553

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $50,108

20% comfort buffer: $12,527

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $47,083

20% comfort buffer: $11,771

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

Texas

Total expenditures: $48,283

20% comfort buffer: $12,071

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Utah

Total expenditures: $53,184

20% comfort buffer: $13,296

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480

Vermont

Total expenditures: $60,692

20% comfort buffer: $15,173

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865

Virginia

Total expenditures: $53,236

20% comfort buffer: $13,309

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545

Washington

Total expenditures: $59,441

20% comfort buffer: $14,860

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $46,823

20% comfort buffer: $11,706

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528

Wisconsin

Total expenditures: $48,960

20% comfort buffer: $12,240

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

Wyoming

Total expenditures: $47,792

20% comfort buffer: $11,948

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741

