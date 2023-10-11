Money Report

How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state

While U.S. retirees might move states to be closer to family or for warmer weather, living costs can be a big factor, too.

The annual cost to retire comfortably varies by as much as $66,000 between states — with Hawaii costing the most by far — according to a recent GOBankingRates analysis of retirement expenses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To determine the annual retirement costs for Americans aged 65 and older in each state, the study used Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates for food, shelter, transportation, health care and utility costs. An additional cash buffer of 20% of that total was added to ensure that retirees would be "comfortable," according to the study.

You'll need six figures per year to retire comfortably in Hawaii

Hawaii has the highest annual retirement expenses in the country, costing retirees an estimated $121,228 annually. It's also the only state or district where retirees need to spend six figures.

The Aloha state's cost of living is high for all residents largely due to higher transportation expenditures, as most goods are shipped in by sea. Those extra costs are passed on to consumers through higher-priced goods. Land in Hawaii is both desirable and limited, which accounts for some of the highest housing costs in the country.

Hawaii contrasts sharply with Mississippi, which has the lowest retirement expenses in the country, costing retirees $55,074 annually.

In Mississippi, home prices and property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S., which helps keep retirement costs low.

As with Mississippi, states with the lowest retirement costs tend to be rural. Such states include Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa and West Virginia. In rural states, home prices tend to be cheaper compared to states with large urban hubs where homes are in greater demand.

Below are the annual retirement expenses for all states, in alphabetical order.  

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $45,415
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,354
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $65,437
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,359
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $56,312
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,078
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $47,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

California

  • Total expenditures: $72,320
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,080
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $54,852
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,713
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $60,171
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,043
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $54,957
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,739
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696

District of Columbia

  • Total expenditures: $79,984
  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,996
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $54,487
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,622
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $46,353
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,588
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $96,982
  • 20% comfort buffer: $24,246
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $51,567
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,892
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $47,918
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,979
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897 

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $47,031
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,758
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $45,988
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,497
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $45,519
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,380
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $48,387
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,097
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $48,752
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,188
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $59,701
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,925
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $64,707
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,177
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $78,159
  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,540
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $47,813
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,953
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $49,586
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,397
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $44,059
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,015
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $46,979
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,745
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $54,904
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,726
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $47,500
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,875
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $53,132
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,283
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $59,806
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,951
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $59,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $48,908
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,227
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135

New York

  • Total expenditures: $70,755
  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,689
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,525
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,631
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,785
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,696
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $46,614
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,654
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $45,206
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,302
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $63,716
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,929
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $51,202
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,801
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $57,981
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,495
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,212
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,553
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,108
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,527
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $47,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $48,283
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,071
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $53,184
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,296
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $60,692
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,173
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $53,236
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,309
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $59,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $46,823
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,706
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $48,960
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,240
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $47,792
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,948
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741

