Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

How the ultra-wealthy travel in Paris

By Zenith Wong,CNBC

James O'neil | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Paris boasts many luxurious five-star accommodations.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At the Hotel Plaza Athénée, a single night during peak season can cost around $44,000, while a stay in the Imperial Suite at the Ritz Paris can command an astounding $70,000 per night. 

Hôtel de Crillon, an 18th-century palace which was converted into a luxury hotel in 1909, has hosted numerous celebrities, royalty and heads of state. Its "Les Grands Appartements" span more than 335 square meters (3,606 square feet) and includes two large suites designed by Karl Lagerfeld.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

For a break from the city, consider Chateau de Villette, a late 17th-century estate 40 minutes from Paris by car. Known as "Little Versailles," the chateau boasts a neoclassical facade. A week's stay costs nearly $270,000.

France, the birthplace of the Michelin Guide, offers no shortage of luxurious dining, with 630 starred restaurants nationwide, including nine in Paris with three Michelin stars. Le Cinq, in Paris' Four Seasons Hotel George V, serves dishes by award-winning chef Christian Le Squer and wine from a cellar that can hold 50,000 bottles.

Other notable options include Restaurant Kei, which fuses Japanese and Western cuisines, and Epicure in Le Bristol Paris, which serves elevated classic French fare.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Major global chip equipment makers' China revenue share has doubled since U.S. imposed export controls

news 44 mins ago

Trump 2.0 could go ‘nuclear' on China trade, while economists say Harris would remain tough

Visitors can sail down the river Seine on high-end private yachts or enjoy a private shopping experience at Samaritaine — one of the city's oldest department stores, now owned by LVMH.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us