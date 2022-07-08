How This Entrepreneur Quit Her Job to Now Teach People How They Can Afford Anything

Paula Pant didn't follow the same career path as most people in her community and family. She disappointed many when she decided to quit her job as a newspaper reporter to travel the world.

Pant's now an entrepreneur and is teaching people how they can afford anything.

Watch this video to learn how she says anyone can do the same.

More from Invest in You:

5 tips for selling your e-commerce business to an Amazon aggregator

Crypto is here. Are you ready?This is why Americans can't manage their money

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an eight-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version, Dinero 101, click here.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.