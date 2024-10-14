How to counter a low-ball salary offer

It's no secret that hiring managers often keep their cards close to their chest during a salary negotiation. But don't let that fool you — many companies are willing to pay more than their initial offers suggest.

"I would always expect a company to extend you an offer that's at least $5,000 to $10,000 lower than what they would actually give you," Niani Tolbert, a career coach and former recruiter, tells CNBC Make It. "It's nothing personal; businesses are trying to save money."

Other recruiters agree. Adam Broda, a senior manager at Amazon and career coach, has spent more than a decade in the hiring field — and he says companies will often start with a lower salary than they're willing to give, anticipating that candidates will negotiate up.

Yet most people are uncomfortable negotiating and will avoid it, even if that means leaving thousands of dollars on the table. In one recent Pew Research Center survey, 60% of U.S. workers said they didn't ask for higher pay when they were last hired.



Of course, there's always a chance a salary offer falls farther than $10,000 away from your expectations. Tolbert warns that if an employer offers upwards of $20,000 less than what you're expecting, traditional negotiation tactics will be less effective on their own.

In that case, you may want to consider negotiating for a non-monetary benefit, like an additional week of vacation time or the flexibility to work from home.

A low-ball salary offer doesn't always mean a lost cause. Here's how to counter a less-than-ideal offer and negotiate for a higher wage:

Watch your tone

Negotiations are fraught with emotion; offering a curt response or exasperated sigh could kill the discussion, fast.

But if you lead the conversation with a warm, respectful tone, and are clear about what you're asking for, the person you're negotiating with should be "a lot more amenable" to your request, says Erin McGoff, a New York-based career educator.

"The person you're talking to isn't always the person who decides whether or not you get that higher salary, they're often the person who has to go make the case to someone else," she adds. "They're your ally, and someone you need to get on your side."

Stressing your willingness to collaborate ("I really want to make this work, however, I just can't do that until the offer is closer to this amount") can help convince the hiring manager to advocate for a higher salary on your behalf.

Leverage timing to your advantage

One of the most powerful negotiation tools at your disposal is timing.

Consider when you would be starting your new role, and what responsibilities you'd be taking on: Are you supporting an important project or product launch? Or filling in for several people who have recently left the team you're joining?

In other words, "What about the timing of your hiring makes it worthwhile for the company to pay you more, rather than risk losing you as a candidate?" Tolbert says.

Candidates who can articulate how the timing of their start date benefits the company's goals have the "best chances" of landing a higher salary, Tolbert adds.

"It's hard to argue with someone confident about their value and the return on investment they're bringing," Tolbert explains. "Those are exactly the people I'd want to offer more to."

Know your walk-away number

Broda says there are two numbers you'll need for a successful negotiation: your ideal number and your walk-away number.

Your walk-away number, also known as your reservation price, is the minimum pay you're willing to accept in a negotiation.

If the offer is higher than your walk-away number, you should lead with your ideal number in a negotiation. But if the employer can't meet or exceed your walk-away number, Broda says you're better off rejecting the offer and exploring other options.

Being transparent and upfront with the hiring manager about those numbers can help a difficult negotiation go smoother.

"The more information the hiring manager has, the better they can help you," Broda explains. "Communicate the ideal number first and see how close they can get to that, and if they can't match it ... it could be time to walk."

