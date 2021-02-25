HP Shares Jump During Trading Session as Earnings Come Out Early

HP stock was halted as shares suddenly rose. Then the company issued its quarterly earnings report, and shares moved higher when they resumed trading.

The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and on its fiscal-year guidance.

HP shares rose and were halted before the company issued its fiscal first-quarter earnings statement that showed the PC maker performing better than analysts had expected. The company had planned to announce the results after market close. Shares are now up more 3% after trading resumed .

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: 92 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 66 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

92 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 66 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $15.65 billion. vs. $14.97 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue grew 7%, with a 34% increase in consumer devices in the company's Personal Systems category, according to a statement. In the previous quarter HP's revenue had declined 1%.

With respect to guidance for the 2021 fiscal year, HP said it sees $3.15 to $3.25 in adjusted earnings per share, well above the $2.65 consensus among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Execuitives will discuss the results on a conference call at 4:30 Eastern time.

WATCH: HP CEO Enrique Lores reflects on the importance of accountability