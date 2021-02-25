HP Shares Jump During Trading Session as Earnings Come Out Early

- HP stock was halted as shares suddenly rose. Then the company issued its quarterly earnings report, and shares moved higher when they resumed trading.
- The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and on its fiscal-year guidance.
HP shares rose and were halted before the company issued its fiscal first-quarter earnings statement that showed the PC maker performing better than analysts had expected. The company had planned to announce the results after market close. Shares are now up more 3% after trading resumed .
Here's how the company did:
- Earnings: 92 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 66 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $15.65 billion. vs. $14.97 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue grew 7%, with a 34% increase in consumer devices in the company's Personal Systems category, according to a statement. In the previous quarter HP's revenue had declined 1%.
With respect to guidance for the 2021 fiscal year, HP said it sees $3.15 to $3.25 in adjusted earnings per share, well above the $2.65 consensus among analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Execuitives will discuss the results on a conference call at 4:30 Eastern time.
