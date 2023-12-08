I tried White Claw's ‘radically new' zero-alcohol drink—here's my honest review

For years, beverage brands have been cooking up different ways to get alcohol into seltzer. Now, industry pioneer White Claw has thought of a way to get it out.

The hard seltzer maker this week introduced its White Claw 0% Alcohol. While one might be tempted to wonder if the new drink is just plain old seltzer, the company insists that this is "a radically new beverage."

That's because the drink is designed to taste like it still has alcohol in it.

In a release, White Claw says alcohol gives hard seltzers their "distinct taste and flavor," and claims that this new offering will bring the same taste that drinkers have come to expect.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It's not a lesser version of anything, it's more," the company says.

Each 12-ounce can contains 2 grams of sugar and 15 calories, as well as "hydrating electrolytes." It will come in four flavors: Lime Yuzu, Peach Orange Blossom, Mango Passion Fruit and Black Cherry Cranberry.

White Claw

That all sounds well and good, but the question remains: how does it taste?

CNBC Make It took White Claw Zero for a spin. I've had my fair share of White Claws in my life — both the regular version and the boozier White Claw Surge — so it's safe to say I'm extremely familiar with the brand's flavor.

One sip of the Black Cherry Cranberry elicited an audible "wow." Not because it's especially delicious, but because of how similar it is to the "real" thing.

If you gave me one at a party, it would take drinking two or three without feeling a buzz to get me double-checking the can.

But therein lies the rub. Yes, it tastes just like White Claw, but is that a good thing? White Claw is a great beer alternative. It's fruity, refreshing and doesn't make me feel bloated. But without the alcohol, I wouldn't want one over a normal flavored seltzer.

The flavors are artificial, and what tastes good for a hard seltzer isn't what I'm looking for in a non-alcoholic drink.

That said, if you've always wished that you could enjoy that classic White Claw flavor without any of the alcohol, this drink delivers on its promise.

White Claw Zero Alcohol hits stores nationwide on January 1.

CNBC Make It independently determines what we cover and recommend in the "Worth the Money" section. Opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.