Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IBM pledges $150 billion to boost U.S. tech growth, computer manufacturing

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Arvind Krishna, chief executive officer of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), during a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty Images

International Business Machines Corporation on Monday announced it will invest $150 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, including more than $30 billion to advance American manufacturing of its mainframe and quantum computers.

"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a release.   

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The company's announcement comes weeks after President Donald Trump unveiled a far-reaching and aggressive "reciprocal" tariff policy in an effort to boost manufacturing in the U.S. As of late April, Trump has exempted chips, as well as smartphonescomputers, and other tech devices and components, from the tariffs.

IBM said its investment will help accelerate America's role as a global leader in computing and fuel its economy.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

IBM competitor Nvidia, the chipmaker that has been the primary benefactor of the artificial intelligence boom, announced a similar push earlier this month to produce its NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. Nvidia plans to produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. via its manufacturing partnerships over the next four years.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us