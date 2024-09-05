If GPS goes dark, Mesa Quantum has a backup plan

Boulder, Colorado startup Mesa Quantum has raised $3.7 million in seed funding on top of a $1.7 million Space Force grant to develop chip-scale quantum sensors.

The startup's quantum sensors could bring navigation, timing and positioning data to electronic devices of every kind, alleviating their need to pick up distant GPS satellite signals.

Many GPS satellites covering the U.S. have aged beyond their initially intended lifespan.

Flight delays in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Truckers led down unsafe routes in Richmond, Vermont. And power grid disruptions throughout Ukraine. These troubles stem from a global communication system highly reliant on GPS satellites and the signals they transmit for essential functions.

To ensure that U.S. infrastructure won't fall apart — even if the nation's GPS satellites are disrupted by weather, warfare or age — a startup in Boulder, Colorado called Mesa Quantum is developing chip-sized alternative technology.

Specifically, Mesa Quantum is building "chip-scale atomic clocks" and other miniaturized quantum sensors, which can measure and detect changes in the environment around a device to signal where it is in the world, where it needs to go and to keep it in sync with other systems.

These sensors can ensure clear and steady video calls regardless of the users' location, or enable robots, underwater drones and autonomous vehicles to maneuver deftly in dense populations or around obstacles where GPS signals are weak or unavailable.

Cofounded by Mesa Quantum CEO Sristy Agrawal and CTO Wale Lawal in 2023, the company has won a $1.9 million Space Force grant to demonstrate its alternative to GPS technology in military and civilian applications.

The company has also raised about $3.7 million in a seed stage round of funding led by J2 Ventures, the Boston-based health and defense tech fund, alongside hardware investors SOSV.

J2 Ventures cofounder and managing partner, Alex Harstrick, told CNBC his fund backed Mesa Quantum in part because of the founders' extraordinary technical background.

Agrawal recently attained a doctorate from the University of Colorado, in an elite program affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Her research has focused on quantum information, computing and gravity.

Agrawal told CNBC that the lab below her office at the university is home to the world's most precise clock. "Working here and interacting with all these different groups led me to appreciate what impact these technologies could have for real, not just theoretically in the future," she said.

Her cofounder, Lawal, is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, attained his PhD at Rice University in materials science and nano-engineering, and an MBA at Harvard.

Before taking the entrepreneurial plunge, he spent years in military research organizations, developing systems for use in "GPS contested environments" such as precision-guided missiles, swarm drone technology, and the magnetic navigation systems used to guide military aircraft.

Lawal explained that military aircraft and other vehicles cannot afford to have their systems disrupted and jammed. Any disruptions could lead to "catastrophic events for warfighters" in the air and on the ground. "If unmanned aircraft lose GPS signals, which they rely on to surveil the environment and provide intelligence information to troops down range, the troops cannot complete critical missions like a search and rescue."

When they met, the scientific duo quickly agreed on the burgeoning need for mass-manufacturable, and chip-scale, technology to alleviate the risks of GPS-related failures in military and commercial systems.

Harstrick said his fund hopes that Mesa Quantum will have its first demonstration of mass scale "atomic clocks" (quantum timing sensors) validated by a top-tier semiconductor manufacturing partner" in the next few years.

He's also guessing Mesa Quantum's sensor tech will be in demand among companies that build or operate their own data centers.

Lawal explained, "Data centers use GPS to synchronize their networks today, so that they can accurately exchange communications or share data across the cloud. Any form of disruption to that network synchronization can cause crashes — whether that's to a financial system, a hospital system, or a social network."

Technology to help data centers safeguard against such crashes could help them prevent data loss and improve cybersecurity, the CTO said.

No matter which private sector players eventually embrace the startup's quantum sensors, CEO Sristy Agrawal said the U.S. government is likely to be among Mesa Quantum's biggest early customers. "The U.S. government has established major initiatives to spur innovation in this area and is seeking to purchase a million quantum sensors each year -- if they can simply be mass-produced," she explained.

With its grant funding and seed round in place, Agrawal said, Mesa Quantum will look to grow its team in Boulder, especially hiring atomic molecular and optical physicists, engineers and manufacturing experts this year.

The longer-term vision, she said, is to "bring a suite of quantum sensors to the market that could do everything GPS-based systems are capable of today --- without all of the risks and vulnerabilities."