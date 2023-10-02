If you resold a Taylor Swift ticket for a profit, prepare to pay taxes. Here's what to know

Tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour resold for an average price of $2,183 in the secondary market.

Resellers may need to prepare to receive Form 1099-K from the IRS this upcoming tax season, as they likely "easily exceed" the new reporting threshold.

"Starting at the beginning of next year, you want to make sure you know how to report this income," said certified financial planner Tommy Lucas of Florida-based Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo.

Taylor Swift fans forked out an average $2,183 for a resold ticket to a concert on the superstar's The Eras Tour, according to resale research site TicketIQ. Now, ticket resellers may owe taxes on profits made during what may turn to be — for them, at least — a rather "cruel summer."

Ticket profits have always been taxable, but the new IRS reporting threshold for business transactions on third-party platforms, such as Ticketmaster or eBay, is now a single payment of $600, down from 200 transactions worth an aggregate of more than $20,000.

Taxpayers will have to prepare as the law takes effect this coming season.

While the new tax reporting shouldn't affect personal transactions, such as sharing the cost of a car ride or meal, birthday gifts or holiday gifts, many people with business transactions will be affected because of the new lower threshold, experts say.

"A ton of people are going to be confused," said Ted Rossman, a Bankrate senior industry analyst. But "a friend paying one back for pizza is not going to count."

Here's how to prepare for Form 1099-K

Taxpayers who received business payments from e-commerce platforms such as Ticketmaster, eBay, Venmo and PayPal that exceed $600 will receive Form 1099-K this tax season. While this may be your first time receiving this form, don't ignore it, experts say.

"Before, the IRS did not have any way to know about earnings from resold tickets," said Lucas. "Now, these platforms are required to notify the IRS and you have to report."

People who made more than $1,000 reselling Taylor Swift tickets "easily exceed that threshold of $600 for this year," said CFP James Guarino, managing director at Baker Newman Noyes in Boston. He is also a certified public accountant.

While this form may leave more room for error, here are four things you should do to start preparing: