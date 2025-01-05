I'm from Japan, home to some of the world's longest living people: What I eat for breakfast every day

When I moved from Japan to the U.S. in the 1990s, it wasn't always easy to get the ingredients I knew and loved. But there were some staples that were easier to come by, like whole grains and beans.

From there, I built my favorite breakfast: brown rice, beans, "natto" (fermented soybeans), "nukazuke" (pickled vegetables), wrapped with nori (seaweed) and topped with roasted sesame seeds. I have it with a bowl of miso soup and hojicha green tea.

I call this meal my "yakuzen zakkokumai," or medicinal multigrain rice. It is a healing, restorative start to my day. As a nutritionist, I recommend it to my clients, too.

The health benefits of my breakfast

The meal is filled with nutrients like iron, iodine, potassium, calcium, magnesium and B, C and K vitamins.

The brown rice, beans and seaweed are all good sources of fiber. Thanks to the fermentation process, natto and nukazuke are also rich in probiotics. Fiber and probiotics are both helpful for your overall gut health and digestion.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

The nori and green tea both contain polyphenols, naturally occurring compounds in plants that are rich in antioxidants, help fight illness and inflammation, and manage blood sugar levels — the whole grain rice helps with that, too.

The tofu in my miso soup, and beans in general, are good sources of protein and essential amino acids, without the cholesterol and environmental impact that meat, dairy or poultry can have.

How I prepare my yakuzen zakkokumai

I batch cook everything at the start of the week and keep stores of homemade natto, nukazuke and miso soup on hand.

I typically use organic California short grain brown rice, but when I want to treat myself, I'll order Morika (my favorite grain shop in my hometown of Nara, Japan) ancient rice from The Rice Factory.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

The vegetables in my nukazuke are often seasonal, but I love eggplant, cucumber, napa cabbage, daikon and Japanese turnip. I'm a fan of Suzuki Farm, which is run by Japanese farmers in Delaware, and I often source ingredients from them.

Here is how I make the different elements of my breakfast:

Rice and beans

I place my brown rice and bean mixture (typically 3 cups of brown rice per 1 cup of beans) into my rice cooker, followed by a 2 x 2 inch square of kombu seaweed. Using the brown rice setting, I let the rice and bean mixture cook for two hours for better flavor and texture. I place cooked rice in an airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator. I repeat the process two to three times a week.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

Natto and nukazuke

I will soak one pound of soybeans overnight, plus boil them for an additional three to four hours the next day. I put a half pound (the other half goes into the fridge for miso or other recipes) of cooked soybeans into flat airtight containers, add my natto starter and place them into the oven with the light on for 20 to 24 hours. I put the container into the refrigerator for an additional 10 hours to stop further fermentation and set the natto's deep flavor. For the nukazuke, I will mix my lightly salted veggies into "nukadoku" (fermented rice bran paste), add rice brain or sea salt as needed, and marinade for two to three days in the refrigerator.

While I enjoy the fermentation process, you can also purchase prepared natto and nukazuke at the grocery store or online.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

Miso soup

Ingredients:

3 cups water

3 x 3 inch piece of kombu

3 to 4 pieces dried shiitake

1 sweet onion

1 medium potato

1/2 sweet potato

1 carrot

1 tablespoon fresh ginger

Additional veggies of your choosing

2 tablespoons of white miso paste

1 package of firm tofu

1 tablespoon dried wakame seaweed

1 tablespoon dried goji berry (optional)

Handful of thinly chopped scallions (optional garnish)

Steps:

Wipe the kombu and shiitake with a damp paper towel. Dice the potatoes, chop the fresh ginger and slice the sweet onion (finely) and carrot. In a medium pot, add water, kombu, shiitake, onion, potato, sweet potato, carrots and goji. Bring to a boil at high heat and cover with a lid. Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes, until vegetables are tender. In a small bowl, combine the miso paste and 1/2 cup of soup from the pot until the miso paste completely dissolves. Add tofu, wakame and miso mixture into the pot over medium heat. Continue simmering for about three minutes. Then it's ready to serve.

Once everything is prepared, it takes about five minutes to assemble breakfast in the morning. If I'm heading out the door, I'll make some nori-wrapped rice balls, for the perfect to-go breakfast, snack or lunch.

Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RDN is a certified nutritionist and longevity expert. Born and raised Nara, Japan, her approach focuses on a plant-based diet. She has worked in nutritional roles at substance recovery centers, charter schools and food banks. Follow her on Instagram @michian_rd.

