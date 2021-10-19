Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

IMF Downgrades Its Growth Forecast for Asia, Says Covid Still ‘Ravaging' the Region

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC

Thomas Trutschel | Photothek | Getty Images
  • The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its 2021 economic growth forecast for Asia.
  • The IMF said Tuesday that it expects Asia's economy to grow by 6.5% in 2021, compared with its previous forecast for a 7.6% expansion.
  • Despite the growth downgrade, Asia would remain the fastest growing region globally this year, said the Fund.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its 2021 economic growth forecast for Asia after the highly infectious Covid-19 delta variant caused a spike in cases in parts of the region.  

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

IMF said that it expects Asia's economy to grow by 6.5% in 2021, compared with its April forecast for a 7.6% expansion.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging the region," the Fund said in its Regional Economic Outlook report for Asia and the Pacific.

Money Report

investing 10 mins ago

Op-Ed: Should You Use Extra Cash to Invest Or Pay Off Debt? Here Are Some Options

Technology 32 mins ago

Amazon Says Sellers Are Doing Great on Its Marketplace, as Regulators Turn Up the Heat

Asian countries were relatively successful in containing Covid last year. But this year, some — including India, Malaysia and Vietnam — had to fight fresh waves of infections while vaccination rollouts were slow to take off.

The resurgence in Covid infections prompted stricter containment measures, which weighed down the services sector and led some factories to temporarily shut. That dampened Asia's economic outlook even as demand for exports was strong, said the IMF.

Within the region, developing economies suffered the largest economic growth downgrades by the IMF.  

Bank of America reveals its top stocks for exposure to multi-trillion dollar future trends

JPMorgan says these regions are trading 'cheap' and picks a raft of stocks

Bank of America picks 10 Asia stocks to buy this quarter

Myanmar, where a military coup took place in February, is forecast to contract by 17.9% this year — 9 percentage points more than the Fund's previous projection. The growth forecast for the Philippines was slashed 3.7 percentage points to 3.2%, while that of Malaysia was lowered by 3 percentage points to 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the IMF upgraded its growth forecasts for several advanced Asian economies. Hong Kong is now expected to grow 6.4% in 2021, up from 4.3% previously; while the forecast for Singapore's growth was bumped up to 6%, from 5.2%.  

Still the world's fastest growing region

Despite the downgrade, Asia will remain the fastest growing region globally this year, the IMF said.

The region's growth will be led by China and India, the Fund added. The IMF expects China to grow 8% this year and India by 9.5% in the fiscal year that ends next March.

The Fund said factors such as fresh waves of Covid infections could threaten its economic projections for the region.

"The projections are subject to high uncertainty regarding the emergence of new variants, the outlook for supply chain disruptions and inflation, and shifts in global financial conditions," it said.

The IMF also warned of "untimely policy normalization or misconstrued policy communications" in the U.S. It said that could cause significant capital outflows from the region, and result in higher borrowing costs for Asian emerging markets.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsEconomyAsia NewsAsia EconomyAsia Markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us