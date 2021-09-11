In Pictures: A Nation Marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terror Attacks

On September 11, 2001, 19 militants affiliated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners with the purpose of carrying out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane slammed into the Pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks killed thousands of people and injured scores more, making it the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The devastating terror attacks propelled the nation into what would become its longest war.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Bidens will be accompanied by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during their visit to Lower Manhattan in New York City.
In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Bidens will join Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, along with former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.
Biden's visits come less than two weeks after the
last U.S. troops departed Afghanistan on Aug. 31, effectively ending America's nearly 20-year war in response to the 2001 attacks.
Here are some of the scenes from the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Sergeant Edwin Morales holds a photo of his cousin Rubin Correa from Engine 74 by the Tribute in Light installation ahead of the 20th anniversary
Mario Anzuoni | Reuters Sergeant Edwin Morales holds a photo of his cousin Rubin Correa from Engine 74 by the Tribute in Light installation ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2021. A man mourns at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks
Mike Segar | Reuters A man mourns at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images (L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5
Craig Ruttle | AFP | Getty Images Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, as they attend ceremonies on September 11, 2021, marking the attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan. A family member of 9/11 victims pays respect at FDNY Ten House
Amr Alfiky | Reuters A family member of 9/11 victims pays respect at FDNY Ten House during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. President Biden with former President Obama and Clinton stand for the national anthem
Chip Somodevilla | AFP | Getty Images (L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. A member of the FDNY stands by the north reflecting pool
Mike Segar | Reuters A member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) stands by the north reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. A rose lays on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon
Win McNamee | Getty Images A rose lays on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley stand for the national anthem during the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony
Win McNamee | Getty Images Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley stand for the national anthem during the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Bruce Springsteen performs at the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York City
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images US musician Bruce Springsteen performs a song during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on September 11, 2021. A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony
Chip Somodevilla | AFP | Getty Images A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York. U.S. service members attend the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial
Win McNamee | Getty Images U.S. service members attend the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Security is seen during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images Security is seen during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021. "That is the nation I know": Former President George W. Bush speaks in Shanksville, Pa.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Shanksville, PA
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021. Family members and loved ones of victims attend the annual September 11 Commemoration Ceremony
Chip Somodevilla | Reuters Family members and loved ones of victims attend the annual September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City U.S., September 11, 2021. Names of victims of the 9/11 attacks are seen on a screen in Times Square
Jeenah Moon | Reuters Names of victims of the 9/11 attacks are seen on a screen in Times Square during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. Flags mark the 20th anniversary at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.
David McNew | Getty Images A man touches a flag during the 14th annual Waves of Flags on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in Alumni Park at Pepperdine University on September 10, 2021 in Malibu, California. A person touches the name of a victim on the 9/11 Memorial
Mike Segar | Reuters A person touches the name of a victim on the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021.