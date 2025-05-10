India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

President Donald Trump said the two nations reached the ceasefire after "a long night of talks mediated by the United States."

Pakistani and Indian leaders also confirmed the ceasefire agreement, but contradicted claims that the agreement was brokered by the U.S.

Secretary of State Rubio said that Vice President JD Vance met with leaders of the two nations over the last two days.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

An Indian foreign ministry official said the deal was "worked out directly between the two countries," according to the New York Times.

The ceasefire announcement came hours after fighting continued to escalate on Saturday, with both nations launching continued military operations against each other.

Global leaders urged the two nuclear-armed nations to engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions as fighting continued for several days.

"Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!" Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X on Saturday.

Dar's statement did not include mention of U.S. involvement in the ceasefire agreement.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also did not mention the role of the U.S. in a statement confirming the ceasefire and said that "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"It will continue to do so," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The ceasefire began at 5 p.m. local time, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Saturday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the two nations agreed "to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."

Indian or Pakistani officials have not publicly confirmed that they've agreed to such talks.

Jaishankar said he did speak with Rubio Saturday morning, but did not detail U.S. involvement in the ceasefire deal talks.

Rubio said that Vice President JD Vance met with leaders of the two nations over the last two days.

The secretary of state lauded the two nations' prime ministers "on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."