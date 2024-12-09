India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

India has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as governor of the country's central bank for a three-year period, according to CNBC TV18.
He will on Tuesday take over from outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das, following the latter's six-year tenure.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC