India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

India has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as governor of the country's central bank for a three-year period, according to CNBC TV18.

He will on Tuesday take over from outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das, following the latter's six-year tenure.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.