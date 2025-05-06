Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

India says it carried out military strikes against Pakistan

By Vinay Dwivedi, CNBC

Security personnel stand guard near Dal Lake in Srinagar, India, on May 6, 2025.
Basit Zargar | AFP | Getty Images
  • The operation follows a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed last month.
  • India's Defence Ministry said it will hold a detailed briefing on the strikes, labeled "Operation Sindoor," later in the day.
  • Pakistan reportedly said it was responding to "to this act of war."

India early on Wednesday said its armed forces had conducted strikes against Pakistan and what it calls Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting "terrorist infrastructure."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," the country's Ministry of Defence said.

The operation follows a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed last month and targeted nine sites, the statement said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the statement said, while adding that India had shown "considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

The Defence Ministry said it will hold a detailed briefing on the strikes, labeled "Operation Sindoor," later in the day.

"Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, according to AP.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to mostly climb on U.S.-China trade talks

news 1 hour ago

Uber CEO says changing employee benefits ‘is a risk we decided to take'

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us