India says it carried out military strikes against Pakistan

The operation follows a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed last month.

India's Defence Ministry said it will hold a detailed briefing on the strikes, labeled "Operation Sindoor," later in the day.

Pakistan reportedly said it was responding to "to this act of war."

India early on Wednesday said its armed forces had conducted strikes against Pakistan and what it calls Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting "terrorist infrastructure."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," the country's Ministry of Defence said.

The operation follows a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed last month and targeted nine sites, the statement said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the statement said, while adding that India had shown "considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

The Defence Ministry said it will hold a detailed briefing on the strikes, labeled "Operation Sindoor," later in the day.

"Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, according to AP.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.