Instagram launches Edits app for video, rivaling TikTok

Instagram launched its Edits video creation app that offers features similar to those from TikTok.

Features include background replacement, automatic captioning and artificial intelligence tools that can turn images into video.

With TikTok's future uncertain, Instagram's move to launch Edits could be seen as a step to gain ground in the next era of short video creation.

Instagram on Tuesday launched its standalone Edits video creation app that offers features similar to those already available from TikTok parent Bytedance.

The new app allows creators to organize project ideas, shoot and edit video, and access insights about content. Edits includes background replacement, automatic captioning and artificial intelligence tools that can turn images into video.

"There's a lot going on in the world right now and no matter what happens, we think it's our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos for not just Instagram but for platforms out there," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in a Reel posted in January announcing the app.

Edits appears to be Meta's answer to CapCut, TikTok's sister app that is also owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, which allows users to create and edit video on their phone or computer.

With TikTok's future uncertain, Instagram's move to launch Edits could be seen as a step to gain ground in the next era of short video creation in the creator economy.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump for a second time extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations or face an effective ban. The deadline is now mid-June.