Intel shares pop 10% on report Broadcom and Taiwan Semi could break up company

Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are potentially weighing independent deals that could split embattled chipmaker Intel, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Intel has shed billions in market value as it fell behind on the artificial intelligence tailwinds that have swept up the broader semiconductor sector.

With Tuesday's gains, shares are up 29% this year following a 60% slump in 2024.

Intel shares rallied more than 10% on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that both Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are potentially weighing bids that could result in splitting the embattled chipmaker.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom may consider a play for the company's chip design and marketing segment, citing people familiar with the matter, while TSMC is interested in a stake or complete control of Intel's factories. The companies have not filed bids and talks are largely informal, the Journal reported.

The iconic American chipmaker's stock has continued to sink lower in recent years, shedding billions in market value. Intel fell behind on the artificial intelligence tailwinds that have swept up the broader semiconductor sector.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In August, shares suffered their worst day on the stock market in 50 years and hit their lowest level since 2013 after the company posted disappointing quarterly results. Intel also said it would axe 15% of its employees.

By September, CNBC confirmed that competitor Qualcomm had approached the company about a potential takeover, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Intel board ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger in December as the stock underperformed and confidence dwindled in his ability to turn around the embattled chipmaker.

With Tuesday's gains, shares are up 29% this year following a 60% slump in 2024.

Read the full story here: Broadcom, TSMC Weigh Possible Intel Deals That Would Split Storied Chip Maker