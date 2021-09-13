Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Intuit to Buy Email Marketing Company Mailchimp for $12 Billion in Cash and Stock

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Intuit will buy email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion, the companies announced Monday.
  • Intuit said it will use the acquisition to accelerate growth among small business clients.

Intuit will buy email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, the companies announced Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Intuit, which is known for financial service offerings like TurboTax and Credit Karma, said it will use the acquisition to accelerate growth among small business clients. It marks the company's largest acquisition to date. Last year, the company purchased Credit Karma for more than $8 billion.

MailChimp was initially founded in Atlanta in 2001. Shares of Intuit were flat in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Money Report

Markets 44 mins ago

Europe's Gas Shortage Could Make the Whole World Pay More to Get Warm This Winter

Business 48 mins ago

Oracle Falls Short on Revenue as It Ramps Up Cloud Investment

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologyBusiness Newssmall businessAcquisitions
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us