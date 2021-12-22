Investing Club: What Jim Cramer Is Watching Wednesday — A Good Call on This Retail Stock

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at December 22, 2021
- Does Biden have 500 million tests? Where did they come from? What manufacturer?
- Barclays goes $185 to $195 on Nike (NKE)...keeps buy on it...
- Stifel goes hold to buy on Darden (DRI)... compelling covid winner b/c of scale...
- Citi likes Apple (AAPL) on augmented reality…$170 price target goes to $200... resilient too... Morgan Stanley's Huberty says supply chain improving, could lead to significant upside surprise?...
- Loop upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM)... calls it the premier multi-channel omni brand... I really like this call...
- Bank of America starts Vulcan Materials (VMC) with a buy rating...
- Abbot (ABT)... price target goes from $134 to $150 at RayJay... says durable enough to withstand covid pressures...Trust name
- General Mills (GIS)... price target goes from $70 to $73 at Citi... cites mixed Q, but raises price target anyway?...
- Caterpillar (CAT) hold to buy at Bernstein.. says concerns about the cycle are overblown, benefits from looser China policy...
- Commodity prices are soaring corn at $6 up 36%... sustained ag cycle?... Brazilian problem.... coffee up huge 67%... plus in Europe nat gas at $60 per mmbtu's.. We in the U.S. are at $3 and change! ... yet Bernstein takes Agco (AGCO) from buy to hold…
- UBS AND Baird boost PTs on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) –covid boosters... UBS cites positive momentum... the valuation gap between CVS and WBA is too great?
- Evercore ISI names Salesforce (CRM) as top pick and suggests ignoring last Q, because cash flow is stable... software companies are the arms dealers for the digitizing of the economy, no more high multiples on sales?...They like ServiceNow (NOW), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Intuit (INTU)… last one is really unsung...
- Mortgage applications decline ever so slightly... have to stay close to these because we need housing to stay alive here...
- Bumble (BMBL)... Loop cuts PT $45 to $35 citing omicron issues... company came on Mad recently and refuted that supposition...
