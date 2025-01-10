IRS announces the start of the 2025 tax season

The 2025 tax filing season will begin on Jan. 27, which marks the first day the IRS will accept and process individual tax returns for 2024.

The 2025 tax filing season will begin on Jan. 27, which marks the first day the IRS will accept and process individual tax returns for 2024, the agency announced on Friday.

Most taxpayers must file federal returns and pay taxes owed by April 15 this year to avoid penalties and interest. But filers affected by natural disasters could have more time.

"This has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement on Friday.

Expanded free filing options for 2025

For the 2025 season, Direct File, the IRS' free tax filing program, will be open to eligible taxpayers in 25 states. That's up from 12 states for the 2024 season.

This year, participating states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Meanwhile, IRS Free File, which offers free guided tax prep through software partners, opened on Jan. 10. Eligible taxpayers can electronically file returns prepared via Free File partners starting on Jan. 27.

Many are eligible for free tax preparation via programs like Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly. Another free option for military members and certain veterans is MilTax.