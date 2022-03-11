Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Congress

IRS Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers to Tackle Backlog of 20 Million Unprocessed Returns

By Kate Dore, CFP®, CNBC

irs internal revenue service
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to tackle a massive backlog of more than 20 million unprocessed returns.
  • They hope to fill 5,000 open positions in the coming months, with another 5,000 new hires over the next year.

The IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to tackle a massive backlog of more than 20 million unprocessed returns, including filings from previous years.

They hope to fill 5,000 open positions in the coming months, with another 5,000 new hires over the next year.

"To ensure inventory is back to a healthy level for next filing season, we are leaving no stone unturned — taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensure as many employees as possible are dedicating time to return processing," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

"This includes bringing on new employees and reassigning current IRS employees to process inventory," he said.

More from Personal Finance:
IRS unveils Taxpayer Experience Office to improve customer service
These 3 last-minute moves can still slash your 2021 tax bill
Here's what every taxpayer needs to know this season, according to experts

However, the hiring spree may not provide a boost for the current filing season, according to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

investing 10 mins ago

Deutsche Bank Reverses Course on Russia, Says It Is Unwinding Business There After Ukraine Invasion

Markets 40 mins ago

Inflation ETFs May Start Making You Money. Here's How, According to One Portfolio Manager

"If you hire somebody tomorrow, maybe by summer they'll be up and operational," she said Thursday during a Tax Policy Center event, explaining there's a 12-week training "just for the basics."

Still, the influx of new employees may help beyond the April 18 tax deadline, as many Americans file for extensions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Congresspersonal financesavingsjobsPersonal saving
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us