IRS to Open 2021 Tax-Filing Season on Jan. 24

You can officially start filing individual income tax returns for 2021 on Jan. 24, according to the IRS.

For most filers, the tax deadline will be April 18, which is when you must send your return and pay federal levies from last year.

While it typically takes fewer than 21 days for refunds, many filers waited longer in 2021, and some filers still haven't received last year's balance.

There were 6 million unprocessed individual returns as of Dec. 23, according to the IRS, sparking concerns as the season kicks off.

"Planning for the nation's filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

"The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays," he said.

Taxpayers may speed up returns by filing electronically with direct deposit and avoid issues by double-checking for errors, especially when reconciling stimulus and advance child tax credit payments, Rettig said.