IRS unveils Roth IRA income limits for 2025

The Roth IRA contribution limits for 2025 are $7,000, or $8,000 if you're 50 or older, unchanged from 2024.

The income phase-out for taxpayers making contributions to a Roth IRA increased.

The IRS has unveiled the Roth individual retirement account contribution and income limits for 2025.

For 2025, the total contribution limit to Roth IRAs remains $7,000, unchanged from 2024, according to the IRS' announcement on Friday. If you are 50 or over, catch-up contributions also remain unchanged at $1,000.

Income thresholds for taxpayers making Roth contributions increased.

The IRS also unveiled new 401(k) contribution limits and 401(k) catch-up limits for savers age 50 and older.

Roth IRA income phase outs for 2025

To contribute up to the limit in a Roth IRA, your modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI, must be below a certain threshold, which did change for 2025:

The income phase-out range for taxpayers making contributions to a Roth IRA increased to between $150,000 and $165,000 for single or head of household. That's up from between $146,000 and $161,000. Those taxpayers can make partial Roth contributions.

Taxpayers using either of those filing statuses can make a full Roth contribution if their MAGI is under $150,000. They cannot contribute to a Roth at all if their MAGI is above $165,000.

For married couples filing jointly, the income phase-out range increased to between $236,000 and $246,000, up from between $230,000 and $240,000. Those taxpayers can make partial Roth contributions.

Married couples filing jointly can make a full Roth contribution if their MAGI is under $236,000. They cannot contribute to a Roth at all if their MAGI is above $240,000.

The phase-out range for married filing separately is not subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment, according to the IRS, and remains between $0 and $10,000.

Higher earners may be able to bypass the income limits with mega backdoor Roth conversions, which shift after-tax 401(k) contributions to a Roth account. However, not all 401(k) plans allow this strategy.

The latest IRS update comes about one week after the agency revealed dozens of inflation adjustments for 2025, including federal income tax brackets, higher capital gains brackets, a bigger estate and gift tax exemption, and changes to eligibility for the earned income tax credit, among others.

