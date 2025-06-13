Israel attacks Iran, targeting nuclear program with airstrikes

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in Iran, and escalated the simmering conflict between the two nations into a full-on war.

President Donald Trump was informed ahead of Israel's plans ahead of the strikes, but the United States did not participate in the military operation.

Oil prices jumped as traders anticipated tighter supply.

U.S. stock futures slid on Thursday night as tensions in the Middle East worsened.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, targeting locations it said were related to Iran's nuclear program.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes began, and warned people that "a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation, "this operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Meanwhile, Iran's state-run media reported multiple fatalities in the capital city, Tehran.

Israel is also targeting high-ranking Iranian military officers and nuclear scientists for assassination, NBC reports, citing a person familiar with the operation. Those strikes are ongoing, the person said.

Oil prices jumped more than 7% late Thursday amid fears of a broader regional war. U.S. stock futures fell for the same reason, with Dow futures down more than 600 points.

The United States did not participate in the military operation, but President Donald Trump was briefed on it beforehand.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

In Washington, the president's national security team assembled in the White House Situation Room Thursday to monitor the strikes, NBC News reports.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show explosions in eastern Tehran. The sound of jets and anti-aircraft missiles can be heard in northern Tehran, NBC News reports.

Trump approved the withdraw of some American personnel from the Middle East earlier this week, noting the region "could be a dangerous place."

Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of "delaying" talks with U.S. envoys, saying he felt "less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago" that a deal could be reached to avoid Thursday's escalation, he told the New York Post.

Tehran, meanwhile, has accused Washington of not being serious in its engagement and not respecting Iran's right to enrich uranium for what it insists are peaceful purposes.

NBC News' Courtney Kube, Tom Winter and Ken Dilanian contributed reporting.