Istanbul was the most-visited city in the world with over 20 million international travelers in 2023

In December, Euromonitor International released its annual list of the Top 100 City Destinations in the world for 2023. The report compared cities using 55 metrics across six categories, including tourism infrastructure, health and safety, sustainability, tourism performance, and more.

Euromonitor International's analysis also included a top 10 ranking of global cities based on the number of international arrivals.



"International travel has continued to make a strong recovery in 2023 with 38% growth in terms of number of trips, projected to reach 1.3 billion by the end of the year," the report states.

New York City was the only destination in the United States to make Euromonitor International's top 10 list. The Big Apple saw 11 million arrivals, a 24% growth from 2022 to 2023.



"Consumers are expected to look for value for money travel propositions when booking travel. This, in turn, will drive consumer demand for intraregional travel, especially as travel purchases are frequently discretionary," Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager at Euromonitor International says of the report's findings. "Travelers will continue to favor authentic and local experiences in addition to sustainable tourism alternatives."

Istanbul was the city with the most international arrivals in 2023

Istanbul, Turkey was the No. 1 city for international arrivals in 2023. The city saw a whopping 20.2 million visitors in 2023 — a 26% growth from 2022 to 2023 — according to the report.

The history center of Istanbul is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to several buildings and structures, such as the Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, the Walls of Constantinople, and more.

According to National Geographic, the best time to visit Istanbul is in the spring or the autumn (April through May and September). The seasons are also less crowded than in the summer.

Top 10 cities for international travelers 2023

Istanbul, Turkey London, U.K. Dubai, UAE Antalya, Turkey Paris, France Hong Kong Bangkok, Thailand New York, U.S. Cancún, Mexico Mecca, Saudi Arabia

London came in the No. 2 spot with 18.8 million international arrivals in 2023. The capital city of England saw a 17% year-over-year visitor growth from 2022 to 2023.

In the report, London was highlighted as having the best tourism infrastructure in the world. Several groups, including Park Hyatt, Oberoi, and Mandarin Oriental, are planning to open new hotels in the city, according to CNBC.

London is home to several renowned higher education institutions, including the Imperial College and the London School of Economics.

The city is the most visited in Europe and has several landmarks including Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, and the Tower of London.

